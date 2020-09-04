Feeding Bottle Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Feeding Bottle Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feeding Bottle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

A feeding bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A feeding bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.

Grass feeding bottle

Plastic feeding bottle

0-6 Months Babies

6-18 Months Babies

0-6 Months Babies

6-18 Months Babies

Other

Due to global gradually slow neonatal growth speed, feeding bottle market developed smoothly in recent years. At present, USA, Europe and China are the main consumption market of feeding bottle. Developing countries in Africa, Asia and South America are emerging market and will be more important in future. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the feeding bottle industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for feeding bottle is growing.

The worldwide market for Feeding Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 2220 million USD in 2024, from 1580 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.