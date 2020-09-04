Films for Textile Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Berry Global, RKW Group, Schweitzer-Mauduit

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Films for Textile market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Films for Textile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Films for Textile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Films for Textile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Films for Textile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Films for Textile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Films for Textile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Films for Textile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Films for Textile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Films for Textile Market Research Report: Berry Global, RKW Group, Schweitzer-Mauduit, Mitsui Hygiene Materials, Covestro, Toray, Arkema, American Polyfilm, Dongying Gaolart Import & Export, Fatra, Trioplast Industrier, Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd., Daika Kogyo, Sunplac, Napco National, Plastik Group, Felix Plastics, Skymark Packaging, PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari, Tec Line Industries, Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited, Xpro India Ltd, Agarwal Technoplast, Dot Specialty Films, Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC), Polyzen

Global Films for Textile Market Segmentation by Product: Breathable Films

Non-breathable Films



Global Films for Textile Market Segmentation by Application: Medical

Sportswear

Protective Apparel

Others



The Films for Textile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Films for Textile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Films for Textile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Films for Textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Films for Textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Films for Textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Films for Textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Films for Textile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Films for Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Films for Textile

1.2 Films for Textile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Films for Textile Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Breathable Films

1.2.3 Non-breathable Films

1.3 Films for Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Films for Textile Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Sportswear

1.3.4 Protective Apparel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Films for Textile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Films for Textile Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Films for Textile Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Films for Textile Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Films for Textile Industry

1.6 Films for Textile Market Trends

2 Global Films for Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Films for Textile Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Films for Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Films for Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Films for Textile Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Films for Textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Films for Textile Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Films for Textile Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Films for Textile Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Films for Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Films for Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Films for Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Films for Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Films for Textile Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Films for Textile Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Films for Textile Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Films for Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Films for Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Films for Textile Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Films for Textile Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Films for Textile Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Films for Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Films for Textile Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Films for Textile Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Films for Textile Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Films for Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Films for Textile Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Films for Textile Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Films for Textile Business

6.1 Berry Global

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Berry Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Berry Global Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Berry Global Products Offered

6.1.5 Berry Global Recent Development

6.2 RKW Group

6.2.1 RKW Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 RKW Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 RKW Group Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 RKW Group Products Offered

6.2.5 RKW Group Recent Development

6.3 Schweitzer-Mauduit

6.3.1 Schweitzer-Mauduit Corporation Information

6.3.2 Schweitzer-Mauduit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Schweitzer-Mauduit Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit Products Offered

6.3.5 Schweitzer-Mauduit Recent Development

6.4 Mitsui Hygiene Materials

6.4.1 Mitsui Hygiene Materials Corporation Information

6.4.2 Mitsui Hygiene Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Mitsui Hygiene Materials Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mitsui Hygiene Materials Products Offered

6.4.5 Mitsui Hygiene Materials Recent Development

6.5 Covestro

6.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information

6.5.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Covestro Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Covestro Products Offered

6.5.5 Covestro Recent Development

6.6 Toray

6.6.1 Toray Corporation Information

6.6.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Toray Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Toray Products Offered

6.6.5 Toray Recent Development

6.7 Arkema

6.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Arkema Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.7.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.8 American Polyfilm

6.8.1 American Polyfilm Corporation Information

6.8.2 American Polyfilm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 American Polyfilm Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 American Polyfilm Products Offered

6.8.5 American Polyfilm Recent Development

6.9 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export

6.9.1 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Corporation Information

6.9.2 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Products Offered

6.9.5 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Recent Development

6.10 Fatra

6.10.1 Fatra Corporation Information

6.10.2 Fatra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Fatra Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Fatra Products Offered

6.10.5 Fatra Recent Development

6.11 Trioplast Industrier

6.11.1 Trioplast Industrier Corporation Information

6.11.2 Trioplast Industrier Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Trioplast Industrier Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Trioplast Industrier Products Offered

6.11.5 Trioplast Industrier Recent Development

6.12 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

6.12.1 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.12.2 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd. Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd. Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd. Products Offered

6.12.5 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

6.13 Daika Kogyo

6.13.1 Daika Kogyo Corporation Information

6.13.2 Daika Kogyo Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Daika Kogyo Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Daika Kogyo Products Offered

6.13.5 Daika Kogyo Recent Development

6.14 Sunplac

6.14.1 Sunplac Corporation Information

6.14.2 Sunplac Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Sunplac Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Sunplac Products Offered

6.14.5 Sunplac Recent Development

6.15 Napco National

6.15.1 Napco National Corporation Information

6.15.2 Napco National Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Napco National Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Napco National Products Offered

6.15.5 Napco National Recent Development

6.16 Plastik Group

6.16.1 Plastik Group Corporation Information

6.16.2 Plastik Group Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Plastik Group Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Plastik Group Products Offered

6.16.5 Plastik Group Recent Development

6.17 Felix Plastics

6.17.1 Felix Plastics Corporation Information

6.17.2 Felix Plastics Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Felix Plastics Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Felix Plastics Products Offered

6.17.5 Felix Plastics Recent Development

6.18 Skymark Packaging

6.18.1 Skymark Packaging Corporation Information

6.18.2 Skymark Packaging Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Skymark Packaging Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Skymark Packaging Products Offered

6.18.5 Skymark Packaging Recent Development

6.19 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari

6.19.1 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari Corporation Information

6.19.2 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari Products Offered

6.19.5 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari Recent Development

6.20 Tec Line Industries

6.20.1 Tec Line Industries Corporation Information

6.20.2 Tec Line Industries Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Tec Line Industries Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Tec Line Industries Products Offered

6.20.5 Tec Line Industries Recent Development

6.21 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited

6.21.1 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited Corporation Information

6.21.2 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited Products Offered

6.21.5 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited Recent Development

6.22 Xpro India Ltd

6.22.1 Xpro India Ltd Corporation Information

6.22.2 Xpro India Ltd Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Xpro India Ltd Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Xpro India Ltd Products Offered

6.22.5 Xpro India Ltd Recent Development

6.23 Agarwal Technoplast

6.23.1 Agarwal Technoplast Corporation Information

6.23.2 Agarwal Technoplast Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Agarwal Technoplast Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Agarwal Technoplast Products Offered

6.23.5 Agarwal Technoplast Recent Development

6.24 Dot Specialty Films

6.24.1 Dot Specialty Films Corporation Information

6.24.2 Dot Specialty Films Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Dot Specialty Films Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Dot Specialty Films Products Offered

6.24.5 Dot Specialty Films Recent Development

6.25 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC)

6.25.1 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC) Corporation Information

6.25.2 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC) Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC) Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC) Products Offered

6.25.5 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC) Recent Development

6.26 Polyzen

6.26.1 Polyzen Corporation Information

6.26.2 Polyzen Films for Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 Polyzen Films for Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Polyzen Products Offered

6.26.5 Polyzen Recent Development

7 Films for Textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Films for Textile Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Films for Textile

7.4 Films for Textile Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Films for Textile Distributors List

8.3 Films for Textile Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Films for Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Films for Textile by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Films for Textile by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Films for Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Films for Textile by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Films for Textile by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Films for Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Films for Textile by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Films for Textile by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Films for Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Films for Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Films for Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Films for Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Films for Textile Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

