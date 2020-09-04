Fixed Crane Market Size, Strength, Major Types, Key Applications and Opportunities Forecast Till 2026

The global fixed crane market is set to gain impetus from the rising investments by the governments, as well as private sectors in the development of new residential, commercial, and public infrastructure. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Fixed Crane Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Overhead Crane, Tower Crane, and Others), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Ship Building, Power & Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026.” The report further states that the fixed crane market size was USD 10.26 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Rental Equipment Services to Boost Growth

Numerous private and government infrastructure development associations worldwide, such as the European Rental Association (ERA) and Construction Equipment Rental Association (CERA) are emphasizing on the promotion of rental equipment services. This is occurring as such services are more cost-effective, safer, and comfortable to operate. Also, renting equipment required for construction activities is beneficial as it lowers the cost of maintaining, warehousing, and buying the fixed cranes. A study conducted by the ERA found that the countries belonging to European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and EU-28 showcased positive growth in 2018 at a rate of 2.8%. It also contributed to almost 1.7% growth in the GDP of Europe. However, the high initial purchase cost may hamper the fixed cranes market growth in the near future.

Segmentation

1. By Type

Overhead Crane

Tower Crane

Others (Bulk Handling Crane, etc.)

2. By Application

Construction

Oil & Gas

Ship Building

Power & Utilities

Others (Mining, etc.)

3. By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Power & Utilities Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Investments by Reputed Players

Based on application, the market is fragmented into power & utilities, shipbuilding, oil and gas, construction, and others. The power & utilities segment held 24.2% fixed crane market share in 2018 owing to the rising investments from the private and government institutions. Several local and prominent players are also investing huge sums in this sector for widening their business operations.

Regional Analysis-

Rapid Urbanization in the U.S. & Canada to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific generated USD 4.71 billion fixed cranes market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising investments in reconstruction and construction activities in this region. In North America, the market is expected to grow significantly fueled by the initiative by the government in the U.S. to construct new metro-stations, railway stations, and airports. Besides, rapid urbanization in Canada and the U.S. would contribute to the growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Bagging New Contracts

Most of the companies operating in the fixed cranes market are mainly engaging in the strategy of new contracts and agreements to gain a competitive edge. They are trying to win new orders of their own unique products to be delivered for prominent projects. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

March 2020 : Manitowoc exhibited its latest model of topless crane called Potain MDT 569 at CONEXPO 2020. It is considered to be one of the most versatile and high-capacity fixed cranes featuring optimized component weights and sizes. It would help in enhancing hassle-free assembly and transport.

: Manitowoc exhibited its latest model of topless crane called Potain MDT 569 at CONEXPO 2020. It is considered to be one of the most versatile and high-capacity fixed cranes featuring optimized component weights and sizes. It would help in enhancing hassle-free assembly and transport. February 2020: Potain delivered its MD 3200 crane in North America to help the construction group AFDE in completing heavy lifting on the ‘Site C Clean Energy Project.’

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned companies operating in the fixed crane market. They are as follows:

Weihua Overseas Business Co., Ltd.

Sarens n.v./s.a.

Manitowoc

Terex Corporation

SANY GROUP

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

XCMG Group

GORBEL INC.

GH CRANES & COMPONENTS

EMH, Inc.

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH

KITO Corp.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

FAVELLE FAVCO BERHAD

