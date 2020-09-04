The “Fixed LTE Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Fixed LTE industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Fixed LTE market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Fixed LTE market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Fixed LTE market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Fixed LTE market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Fixed LTE market report provides an in-depth insight into Fixed LTE industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The Fixed LTE concept is intended as a fixed access broadband product with fixed cost per month depending on the maximum speed.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Type of User Expected to Account for Significant Share

The utilization of fixed LTE in residential areas is increasing rapidly, owing to increasing consumer need for high-speed internet connectivity, primarily wherein the customers have limited access to the technology. Notably, the service providers are making a prominent investment into fixed LTE technology for home or residential users, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market, over the forecast period

For instance, in Mexico, AT&T launched fixed LTE broadband services especially for residential users, in April 2018, wherein the company has laid emphasis majorly in the areas which are unserved or underpenetrated by fixed-line operators. As a result, it is likely to compel other ISPs to invest, in the area, in order to garner a higher share, thereby boosting the market’s growth. Additionally, in mid-2018, Telcel launched fixed LTE services at a competitive price, in Mexico, to tackle AT&T and other competitors.

In the United States, the demand for high-speed internet connections is increasing at a rapid rate, owing to which, companies are rigorously investing in fixed wireless connections. Deploying fixed wireless connections not only offers high-speed internet but also help the users in the unserved areas to avail of them.

Since June 2014, till December 2016, the number of residential wireless connections for 25 Mbps downstream connection has increased by over 400%, due to the rapid demand from rural areas. In addition, this is expected to augment investments from service providers, thereby boosting the fixed LTE infrastructure and market growth, over the next six years.

North America Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

The North American region has witnessed a significant increase in interest and investment in fixed wireless broadband, over the last two years. While approximately 30% of US households in remote and rural communities still lack access to high-speed broadband, fixed wireless broadband is emerging as a key technology enabler.

It is reported that approximately 2,000 wireless internet service providers (WISPs) are currently providing fixed wireless broadband services to more than 4 million households in small towns and rural communities, in all 50 US states.

Rise is making further investments to expand its fixed LTE wireless coverage area in more than 20 small-to-mid-sized markets, increasing peak Internet speeds up to 50 Mbps, by continuing to acquire more 2.5 GHz spectrum, to allow its rural and suburban subscribers to receive faster Internet access.

Giants in the telecom industry in this region are also entering this segment of the market. To develop solutions for these rural areas, six of the leading telecom companies accepted more than USD 1.4 billion, in early 2017, as funding in the second phase of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Connect America Fund (CAF-II) to bring broadband to an estimated 3.5 million households and businesses in uncovered rural areas. Verizon opted out of the high-cost broadband program, while CAF II funding was accepted by CenturyLink, AT&T, Frontier, Windstream, FairPoint, and Consolidated Communications.

Fixed LTE Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Fixed LTE market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Fixed LTE status worldwide?

What are the Fixed LTE market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Fixed LTE?

What is the market share of each type and application?

