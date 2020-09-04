The “Flavonoid Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Flavonoid industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Flavonoid market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Flavonoid market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Flavonoid market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Flavonoid market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Flavonoid market report provides an in-depth insight into Flavonoid industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Flavanols are a group of compounds found in cocoa, tea, apples, and many other plant-based food and beverages. The major types of flavonoids are – flavanone, anthocyanin, and flavonol, among others. The anthocyanin segment holds a major share in the market & the application segment includes nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Flavonoids are commonly used in cosmetics due to their positive effect on maintaining skin healthy and young. Creams and cosmetic products containing these compounds smoothen the skin and moisturize it, prevent formation of wrinkles, help in collagen synthesis, have anti-edema properties, and protect against UV rays.

Key Market Trends:

Anthocyanins accounted for the Major Share in the Flavonoid Market.

Anthocyanins, anthoxanthins and flavones are some of the most common types of flavonoids. Anthocyanins accounted for the major share in the flavonoid market, globally. The increasing use of anthocyanin, as a coloring agent in the food & beverage industry, is the major driving factor. Flavonoids are used in numerous applications such as functional food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The functional food held the largest market share, in terms of value. In animal systems, plant-produced flavonoids are important dietary components, and are known to possess a broad range of properties including antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and anticancer properties.

North America was the largest market in terms of value

North America was the largest market in terms of value followed by Europe. Several preventable, diet-related chronic ailments including cardiovascular diseases, overweight, type 2 diabetes and obesity are highly prevalent in this region. Further, these health issues have increased the demand for flavonoids. The developed countries characterized by the high cancer prevalence include Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Norway and the United States. Moreover, Europe, Germany and France are expected to account for the largest market share followed by the United Kingdom. Further, South America and Africa will experience a lucrative market growth, which is attributed to the growing awareness of antioxidant usage and incidences of various disorders. The rapidly escalating food & beverage market, in Brazil, contributes to the growth of flavonoids in the South American market.

