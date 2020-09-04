The “Flexible Display Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Flexible Display industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Flexible Display market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Flexible Display market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Flexible Display market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Flexible Display market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Flexible display is classified as OLEDs, LCDs, LEDs, and EPDs. Flexible display is made up of glass, plastic, and metal. It has different applications, such as smartphones and tablets, smart wearables, televisions, and digital signage systems, personal computers and laptops, monitors, vehicle and public transport, smart home appliances, E-readers, and electronic shelf labels.

Key Market Trends:

OLED Technology Segment is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– Flexible displays constructed from OLED are energy efficient when compared to other variants. OLEDs are available in a very small form factor making it possible for the manufacturers to construct them as individual pixels. They are already induced into several consumer electronics, such as curved OLED TVs etc., creating a considerable demand.

– OLED display systems have gained popularity in recent times, due to their simplified design, better image quality, and limited flexibility as of now. OLED screens do not involve backlighting, so they can be thinned and molded into specific shapes, one of such being the curved screens. Samsung uses this property of OLED display to offer mobile devices that come with curved displays.

– In Asia-Pacific countries, such as India and China, the operating revenue from televisions is still high as compared to other regions owing to the continuous demand for television upgrade.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific flexible display market is expected to show high growth in the future as top display manufacturers, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, AUO, and E Ink Holdings are based in the region. Hence, it is a preferred market for cell phone, tablet, laptop, and television manufacturers across the world.

– The surge in the demand for smartphones has played a significant role in the demand for flexible displays in the region. APAC has approximately 2 billion users of smartphone and the region is also home to some of the prominent manufacturers of OLEDs.

– The government of South Korea is encouraging the development of OLED supply chain and is contributing to support universities and research institutes. The South Korean government also granted permission to LG to build an OLED panel manufacturing plant in Guangzhou. The plant is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019 and it will be able to produce 60,000 8.5-gen OLED panels a month.

– According to a report, the Chinese panel producer BOE will become a supplier of OLED panels to Apple for folding iPhone scheduled for 2020.

– Currently, Japan Display Inc. (JDI) is investing in Chinese panel makers, including BOE, Tianma, and CSOT, in order to improve JDI’s OLED deposition technology to mass produce small-sized OLED screens for smartphones in 2019.

Reasons to Buy Flexible Display Market Report:

Analysis of Flexible Display market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Flexible Display industry

Flexible Display market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Flexible Display market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Flexible Display Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Flexible Display market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Flexible Display status worldwide?

What are the Flexible Display market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Flexible Display?

What is the market share of each type and application?

