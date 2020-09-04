Food Cultures Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Regional forecast till 2026

The increasing consumption of packed food is a key factor propelling the growth of the global food cultures market. Recently Fortune Business Insights studies key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market in a report, titled “Food Cultures Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Microorganism Type (Bacteria Yeast, Mold), Product Type (Starter Cultures, Protective Cultures, Probiotic Cultures), Function (Texturizer, Flavorant, Preservative, Colorant), End User (Food and Beverage Manufacturers, Animal Feed Additives) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”

Some of the leading players operating in the global market includes;

Hansen Holding A/S,

DohlerGroup,

E&O Laboratories Ltd.,

Angel Yeast

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd,

Genencor, A Danisco Division C

China biotics,

Csk Food Enrichment.,

Nebraska Cultures Inc.,

Lactina Ltd.,

Wyeast Laboratories Inc.,

Lb Bulgaricum Plc.,

Lesaffre Group,

Lallemand Inc.,

other food culture players

On the basis of microorganism type, the global market is classified into bacteria, yeast, and mold. Over the forecast period 2019-2025, the bacteria segment is forecast ho hold the maximum share in the market.

Owing to the need for good bacteria in the human body, the segment is expected to witness expansion over the forecast period 2018-2025. The yeast and mold segments are also likely to witness promising growth in the coming years.

Yeast and mold help in preserving the food items for a longer period, further encouraging adoption of packed food. High consumption of packed food is expected to increase the growth rate in the global market.

In terms of end use, the report classifies the market into dairy, beverages, and others. The dairy segment is likely to hold a major share in the global food cultures market. Owing to the increasing global demand for dairy products is anticipated to increase growth in the global market.

Besides this, the bakery segment is witnessing high demand. With the increasing demand for bakery products the demand for food cultures is likely to increase. Among the beverages segment, the alcohol segment is anticipated to emerge dominant during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Alcohol to Propel Growth

Increasing demand for convenience and baked food and increasing consumption of meat and meat-products are a few factors expected to drive the global market. Furthermore, increasing demand for alcohol around the world is anticipated to fuel demand in the global food cultures market.

North America held the highest share in the global market in 2018. The region is also expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period. Owing to the high demand for probiotics in the nation the market is anticipated to witness expansion.

Moreover, the North America food cultures market is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of baked food in the region. Europe is anticipated to hold the second highest share in the global market. The region is witnessing shift in consumer preference towards natural food ingredients from artificial food ingredients.

By Microorganism Type

Bacteria

Yeast

Mold

By Product Type

Starter Cultures

Protective Cultures

Probiotic Cultures

By Function

Texturizer

Flavorant

Preservative

Colorant

Others

By End Use

Food and Beverage Manufacturers

Breakfast Cereals

Beverages

By Geography

Food Culture Awareness Programs Launched by Government Emerges as Key Growth Enabler

“Key players are likely to launch food culture awareness program indeveloping nations to capitalize on the untapped opportunities. This is expected to fuel the demand for food cultures,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

The global food cultures market is expanding. Key players are adopting innovative strategies to lead the global market. Some players are focusing on product launches to gain competitive advantage. For instance, Chr. Hansen introduced DVS WHITE FLORA in 2018.

The new food culture designed is specially for white cheese. The culture is designed to aid in formulation of cheese and ensure quality production. This is expected to enable growth in the market.

