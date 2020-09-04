The “France Bariatric Surgery Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of France Bariatric Surgery industry by types, applications, regions. It shows France Bariatric Surgery market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, France Bariatric Surgery market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098983

Competitor Analysis:

France Bariatric Surgery market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Conmed Corporation

Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)

TransEnterix Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Olympus Corporation Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the French bariatric surgery market is the increase in obese patients and the prevalence rate of type-2 diabetes and heart diseases.

– Obesity is considered as a metabolic dysfunction and is often associated with a wide range of chronic illnesses that cause significant increases in mortality. Obesity is found to be associated with substantial increases in premature mortality, impaired quality of life, and a substantial amount of healthcare costs. The major diseases caused by obesity include hypertension, type-2 diabetes dyslipidemia, myocardial infarction, stroke, sleep apnea, and osteoarthritis. Therefore, obesity is undoubtedly one of the most common causes of diabetes and, so far, bariatric surgery has been one of the most efficient methods to control both.

– In addition, there is also the emergence of new technologies in bariatric surgery and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that are acting as the key drivers for the market growth during the forecast period.