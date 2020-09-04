The “France Bariatric Surgery Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of France Bariatric Surgery industry by types, applications, regions. It shows France Bariatric Surgery market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, France Bariatric Surgery market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
France Bariatric Surgery market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
France Bariatric Surgery market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the France Bariatric Surgery market report provides an in-depth insight into France Bariatric Surgery industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids the weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of the calories. This is the most effective weight loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity, and it involves either open or laparoscopic techniques.
Key Market Trends:
Stapling Devices Segment is Expected to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period
The stapling devices segment is expected to show a comparatively higher growth rate over the forecast period, as compared to other devices used in the bariatric surgeries. It is the most commonly used device, as it tends to result in greater and more consistent weight loss among patients, along with a greater reduction in obesity-related health problems. Thus, most of the bariatric procedures are currently being performed with mechanical stapling devices, thereby contributing to the overall growth.
France Bariatric Surgery Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for France Bariatric Surgery market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of France Bariatric Surgery status worldwide?
- What are the France Bariatric Surgery market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of France Bariatric Surgery?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of France Bariatric Surgery Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Obesity Patients
4.2.2 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Surgery
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device
5.1.1 Assisting Devices
5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
5.1.1.2 Closure Device
5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
5.1.1.4 Trocars
5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
5.1.1.6 Other Assisting Devices
5.1.2 Implantable Devices
5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
5.1.2.4 Other Implantable Devices
5.1.3 Other Devices
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
6.1.2 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.3 Conmed Corporation
6.1.4 Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)
6.1.5 TransEnterix Inc.
6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.7 Olympus Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
