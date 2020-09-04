Functional Flour Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Regional forecast till 2026

The Global Functional Flour Market is likely to gain traction in the coming years backed by favourable government policies, promoting healthy food. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Functional Flour Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Source (Rice, Tapioca, Sunflower, Linseed, Lentils, Wheat), Type (Pre-cooked Flour, Fortified Flour, Specialty Flour), Product Type (Additive-based Flour, Conventional Flour, Genetically Modified Flour), Application (Baked Goods, Pasta, Noodles, Soups, Gravies, Sauces), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market will derive growth from advancements in functional flour products.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global functional flour market are

Cargill Incorporated

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

General Mills Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

SunOpta, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

The Scoular Company

The Caremoli Group

Bunge Limited

Unicorn Grain Specialties B.V.

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

ITC Limited, Ingredion Incorporated

Growing adoption of healthy life habits has fuelled the in demand for functional flour, globally. Healthy dietary habits are inclined towards cereals, lentils, and grains as they serve as rich sources of nutrients. The demand for gluten-free products has encouraged companies, thereby leading to innovations in ways of manufacturing functional flour.

The rising uptake of packed and processed foods will also lead to an increase in demand for functional flour, across the world. In the report, Fortune Business Insights has studied various factors that will affect the growth of the global carotenoids market in the coming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Source

Rice

Tapioca

Sunflower

Linseed

Lentils

Wheat

Others

By Type

Pre-cooked Flour

Fortified Flour

Specialty Flour

By Product Type

Additive-based Flour

Conventional Flour

Genetically Modified Flour

By Application

Baked Goods

Pasta

Noodles

Soups

Gravies

Sauces

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

By Geography

Ingredion Introduces World’s First Multifunctional Rice Flour

The report studies in detail various factors that are likely to favor the growth of the global Functional Flour Market in the forthcoming years. Market activities such as product launches, usage clearance for new products, mergers and acquisitions, company takeovers, and partnerships have a direct impact on the global scale. The global functional flour market derives growth from the advent of newer products in the market. In 2017, Ingredion launched a multifunctional rice flour in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Ingredion’s Create 835 and Create 865 are the first ever functional rice flours in the market. The products were launched as a result of the high demand for gluten-free products in the MEA. The company has stated that these rice flours can consistently deliver superior quality and texture over its entire shelf life. Influenced by the exceptional properties of Ingredion’s latest products, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the increased demand and subsequent rise in uptake will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.

High Demand for Lentil Functional Flour Will Boost the Market

The report includes segmentation of the functional flour based on product types, source, applications, distribution channel, and geography. Fortune Business Insights provides a brief analysis of various product types and identifies the leading product types, along with the region and manufacturers. The advantages of functional flour derived from healthy sources have had a major say on the global market. In 2018, a group of Australian scientists have unlocked various health benefits of lentil flour, when used in combination with wheat flour.

The scientists have stated that lentil flour can be excellent sources of antioxidants, fibre, and protein and also low in saturated fats and glycemic index. Encouraged by the health benefits of lentils, several companies have added the lentil flour to their product portfolio. Bunge Limited’s latest addition of lentil flour has massively influenced the growth of the global functional flour market in a positive manner.

Castor Oil Market Growth, Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2026

