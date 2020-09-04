The “GaN Semiconductor Device Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of GaN Semiconductor Device industry by types, applications, regions. It shows GaN Semiconductor Device market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, GaN Semiconductor Device market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244242

Competitor Analysis:

GaN Semiconductor Device market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

GaN Semiconductor Device market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the GaN Semiconductor Device market report provides an in-depth insight into GaN Semiconductor Device industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

GaN is an emerging technology that shows promise to replace silicon MOSFETs. The various devices considered in the market studied are transistors, diodes, rectifier and diodes. The several end-user industries covered in the report are automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical and information & communication technology.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244242

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronic segment is expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– With the decrease in the price of GaN semiconductor technologies owing to increasing innovations, the rate of adoption of GaN is expected to increase over the years.

– The data consumption rate, number of applications installed on a device, faster processors, improved RAM/ROM, robust displays consume battery more than what earlier specifictaions would use. With such technological advancements the ability of batteries needs to increase. GaN semiconductors are revolutionizing the charging technologies in the existing electronic devices. The semiconductors are being employed in wireless charging, fast charging, etc.

– Wider applications of GaN semiconductor device are ranging to other computer parts as well, for instance switching mode power supply, an efficient energy converter.

– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the usage of electronic devices would increase mulifold, thereby growing demand for GaN semiconductors.

Asia-Pacific Region is expected to witness the Fastest Growth Rate

– Increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles from China, Japan and India are driving the GaN market in Asia-Pacific.

– Low labour and production costs in the region are essential factors fuelling the growth of the market.

– China has 330,000 public charging points, compared with 67,500 in the U.S., according to MIT study. Shenzhen City has a 100 per cent electric fleet of 16,000 buses and is switching its 22,000 taxis to EVs. The resort island of Hainan plans for 100 per cent adoption of EVs by 2030.

– On 7 March 2019, the Indian government officially announced a 15% import subsidy on lithium. This indicates the ease of electric vehicle production in the country. Policy negotiations between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme, was passed to make India ride on the path to electric mobility.

– Various state governments in India, are pushing for mass adoption of electric buses. For instance, Mahindra and Tata are signing tenders with government bodies like Energy Efficiency Services Limited to provide EVs for government use.

Reasons to Buy GaN Semiconductor Device Market Report:

Analysis of GaN Semiconductor Device market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of GaN Semiconductor Device industry

GaN Semiconductor Device market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes GaN Semiconductor Device market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244242

GaN Semiconductor Device Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for GaN Semiconductor Device market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of GaN Semiconductor Device status worldwide?

What are the GaN Semiconductor Device market challenges to market growth?

What are the GaN Semiconductor Device market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of GaN Semiconductor Device?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of GaN Semiconductor Device Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth of New Industries (Virtual Reality, Wireless Charging etc.)

4.3.2 Increasing Push towards Renewable Energy Forms

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Competition from Silicon Carbide Technology

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Power Semiconductor

5.1.2 Opto-Semiconductor

5.1.3 RF Semiconductor

5.2 Devices

5.2.1 Transistors

5.2.2 Diodes

5.2.3 Rectifier

5.2.4 Power ICs

5.3 End User Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.4 Medical

5.3.5 Information Communication & Technology

5.3.6 Other End-User Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.3 Cree Inc.

6.1.4 GaN Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.6 OSRAM GmbH

6.1.7 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

6.1.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.9 Texas Instruments

6.1.10 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

High-performance Ceramic Coatings Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Submerged Arc Welding Machine Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Logic Semiconductors Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Electric Toothbrush Market Size Report 2020 – Global Trends, Comprehensive Insights by Growth Rate of Leading Companies, Price, Cost and Gross Margin Forecast till 2024

Screen Mesh Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026