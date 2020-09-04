The “GCC Defence Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of GCC Defence industry by types, applications, regions. It shows GCC Defence market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, GCC Defence market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244236

Competitor Analysis:

GCC Defence market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

GCC Defence market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the GCC Defence market report provides an in-depth insight into GCC Defence industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC defense market outlook covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the past, present, and also during the forecast period.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244236

Key Market Trends:

Procurement of Air-based Vehicles Expected to Drive the Market Revenues During the Forecast Period

Though the countries in the region face threats from the sea, they also need to improve their air-based surveillance and defense capabilities. The recent imposition of air, land, and sea blockade on Qatar by the Arab countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt is worsening the friendly relations in the region. In the wake of all these events, these counties are enhancing their air-based defense strength. In June 2017, the United States and Qatar signed a deal for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets, with an initial cost of USD 12 billion, which was expected to improve the air support mission capabilities of Qatar. The Hawk, an advanced jet trainer produced by BAE Systems, is operated in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Since the end of 2017, BAE Systems delivered around 20 Hawk AJTs to Saudi Arabia. Recently, Qatar also completed negotiations with BAE Systems to procure Hawk trainers. Also, Kuwait, which has a comparatively less military aircraft strength in the region, also started focusing on developing its air-based vehicles capabilities. In the context of all these events, the market for air-based vehicles is expected to develop at a great pace in the GCC during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the GCC Defense Spending

The military spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase, owing to the ambitions of the country to expand its armed forces, due to increasing conflicts in the Middle East & North African region. In 2017, the Saudi Arabian defense budget stood at USD 69.4 billion, making Saudi Arabia the third-largest defense spender worldwide, after the United States and China. Saudi Arabia has been cutting down the defense budget since 2015, as it made education the topmost priority in the budget allocation. Still, the defense spending of Saudi Arabia is more than the rest of the countries in the region.

Reasons to Buy GCC Defence Market Report:

Analysis of GCC Defence market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of GCC Defence industry

GCC Defence market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes GCC Defence market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3500 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244236

GCC Defence Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for GCC Defence market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of GCC Defence status worldwide?

What are the GCC Defence market challenges to market growth?

What are the GCC Defence market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of GCC Defence?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of GCC Defence Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Procurement

5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection

5.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

5.1.1.2 Protection Equipment

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

5.1.3.1 Artillery and Mortar Systems

5.1.3.2 Infantry Weapons

5.1.3.3 Missiles and Missile Defense System

5.1.3.4 Ammunitions

5.1.4 Vehicles

5.1.4.1 Land-based Vehicles

5.1.4.2 Sea-based Vehicles

5.1.4.3 Air-based Vehicles

5.2 MRO

5.2.1 Communication Systems

5.2.2 Weapons and Ammunition

5.2.3 Vehicles

5.3 Country

5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.3 Qatar

5.3.4 Kuwait

5.3.5 Bahrain

5.3.6 Oman

6 DEFENSE SPENDING ANALYSIS OF GCC COUNTRIES

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Vendor Market Share

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Saudi Arabian Military Industries

7.2.2 Emirates Defence Industries Company

7.2.3 Advanced Electronics Company

7.2.4 Military Industries Corporation

7.2.5 Dahra Engineering & Security Services LLC

7.2.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.2.7 The Boeing Company

7.2.8 Elbit Systems Ltd

7.2.9 Israel Aerospace Industries

7.2.10 Raytheon Company

7.2.11 Rheinmetall AG

7.2.12 Aselsan AS

7.2.13 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.2.14 Thales SA

7.2.15 Honeywell International Inc.

7.2.16 BAE Systems PLC

7.2.17 Rockwell Collins

7.2.18 L3 Technologies Inc.

7.2.19 Airbus SE

7.2.20 Leonardo SpA*

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Ultraviolet Curing Coating Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Industrial Model Design and Fabrication Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Electrolytic Equipment Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Insulation Materials Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Copper Fungicides Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2024

Bicycle Racks for Cars Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026