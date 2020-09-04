The “General Aviation Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of General Aviation industry by types, applications, regions. It shows General Aviation market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, General Aviation market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

General Aviation market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

General Aviation market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

UAVs are pilotless aircraft, either controlled by remote control by a human operator, or autonomously by onboard computers, and uses aerodynamic forces to navigate and perform desired functions. Medium-altitude long endurance (MALE); High-altitude long endurance (HALE), tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (TUAV), and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV are included in the study. Others segment includes unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and small UAVs. UCAVs are UAVs that usually carry aircraft ordnance, like missiles, and are used for drone strikes.

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Military was the leading segment in terms of revenue, as of 2018. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The increase in defense budgets and growing tensions among countries in Asia-Pacific and Middle East have driven the market for UAVs in the military segment, as the use of UAVs reduces the risk of losing human lives. The main reason behind the growth of the commercial UAV market, during the forecast period, is the increase in demand from various applications in the civil and commercial segments.

Asia-Pacific May Experience the Fastest Growth in the UAV Market

Currently, North America holds the major share in the UAV market, globally. This is primarily due to the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles, both for commercial and military applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, due to growing popularity and changes in regulations in the region. The procurement of UAVs in the region is steadily growing, thereby driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific UAV market.

Reasons to Buy General Aviation Market Report:

Analysis of General Aviation market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of General Aviation industry

General Aviation market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes General Aviation market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

General Aviation Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for General Aviation market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of General Aviation status worldwide?

What are the General Aviation market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of General Aviation?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of General Aviation Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 UAV Type

5.1.1 TUAV

5.1.2 VTOL

5.1.3 MALE

5.1.4 HALE

5.1.5 Other UAV Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Civil and Commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 DJI

6.4.2 Aerovironment Inc.

6.4.3 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.4 Cybaero AB

6.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.6 General Atomics

6.4.7 Parrot Drones SAS

6.4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.4.9 Thales SA

6.4.10 Airbus SA

6.4.11 Microdrones GmbH

6.4.12 The Boeing Company*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

