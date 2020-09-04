The “Gesture Recognition Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Gesture Recognition industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Gesture Recognition market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Gesture Recognition market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999664

Competitor Analysis:

Gesture Recognition market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Gesture Recognition market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Gesture Recognition market report provides an in-depth insight into Gesture Recognition industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Gesture recognition is the conversion of a hominid movement or signals to a command using a mathematical algorithm. It enables any person to interrelate with the machine in the absence of any physical devices, as an input mechanism to perform desired actions in a system. The technology interprets human gestures and movements, such as movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body. It allows users to operate and control devices merely with their gestures.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999664

Key Market Trends:

Technology Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Touch-based gesture recognition consists of single- and multi-touch screens, which are widely used in consumer electronics. A single touch-based function can be used in many devices, such as smartphones. For instance, a single-swipe touch can be used to access the menu bar in any smartphone.

Multi-Touch-Based gesture recognition is used in functions, such as zoom-in, zoom-out, and three-finger screenshot in smartphones. Functions, such as desktop swap and access to the menu in Windows 10 can be found on the trackpads of laptops. Currently, the touch-based gesture recognition segment dominates the market studied, due to high market penetration of laptops and smartphones that have the aforementioned basic functionalities, and is expected to remain the same, over the forecast period.

Smartphones are expected to witness continuous growth over the next six years as companies are shifting their focus to the Asia-Pacific region, especially India, by launching low-cost and feature-rich smartphones. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market studied.

Currently, smartphone manufacturers are launching phones that incorporate touch-based gesture recognition features, such as double tap to sleep and wake. In addition, laptop manufacturers are launching low-cost products that use touch-based gesture recognition, thereby, augmenting the availability of the technology.

North America Market is Expected to have a Major Share

North American market for gesture recognition is led by the United States, due to the presence of major tech firms and startups in the country. Research and development investment in the United States is very high. The country produces the most advanced degrees in science and engineering and high-impact scientific publications. It is the largest provider of information services, globally.

Deep-learning forms a base for gesture recognition. In 2017, the deep learning software market in the region was estimated at USD 80 million and may reach USD 130 million by 2019.

Also, in terms of artificial intelligence (taxonomy includes gesture recognition-based products and services providers), the United States occupies the leading position with 415 companies, followed by the United Kingdom with 67 companies, and Canada with 29 companies. Average funding raised by the companies, particularly, in the field of gesture control is USD 7.8 million.

Canada-based Thalmic Labs manufactured a gesture recognition device that can be worn on the forearm, called Myo. This armband can be integrated with various applications, such as presentations and gaming, or as a controller for drones. In terms of demand, the United States is helping in setting the stage for record sales of the latest consumer electronics. Disposable personal income increased by 1.8% in 2017, and it is likely to increase by more than 2.0%, in 2018. As a result, revenue in the consumer electronics industry is expected to amount to USD 72,443 million in 2018, in the United States.

Reasons to Buy Gesture Recognition Market Report:

Analysis of Gesture Recognition market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Gesture Recognition industry

Gesture Recognition market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Gesture Recognition market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999664

Gesture Recognition Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Gesture Recognition market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Gesture Recognition status worldwide?

What are the Gesture Recognition market challenges to market growth?

What are the Gesture Recognition market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Gesture Recognition?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Gesture Recognition Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements for Efficient HMI and Demand for Cost-effective Features

4.3.2 Evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology Augmented with Fall in Sensors Prices

4.3.3 Increasing Use of Devices Supporting Gesture Recognition across End-user Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Algorithms, Mathematical, and Other Complexities Associated with the Use of Gesture Recognition Technology

4.4.2 High Battery Power Consumption by Gesture Sensors, due to the ‘Always-on’ User Interface

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Touch-based Gesture Recognition

5.1.2 Touchless Gesture Recognition

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Gaming

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intel Corporation

6.1.2 Jabil Inc.

6.1.3 Leap Motion Inc.

6.1.4 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.1.5 Sony Corporation

6.1.6 Elliptic Laboratories A/S

6.1.7 Thalmic Labs Inc.

6.1.8 Sony Corporation

6.1.9 Pyreos Limited

6.1.10 GestureTek Inc.

6.1.11 Fibaro Group SA

6.1.12 Eyesight Technologies Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Unattended Ground Sensor System Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Growth Opportunities Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2023 | Industry Research with Size, Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Scope with COVID-19 Impact

Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

TFL Panel Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Wireless Broadband System Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Biodiesel Fuel Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Anticholinergic Drugs Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2024

Mullite Brick Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026