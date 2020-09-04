Globa Plastic Caps & Closures Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

Global “Plastic Caps & Closures Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Plastic Caps & Closures market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Plastic Caps & Closures Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Polyethylene Terephthalate to Account for a Significant Demand for Plastic Caps

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is commonly used in food packaging due to its strong barrier properties against water vapor, dilute acids, gases, oils, and alcohols. PET is also shatter-resistant, slightly flexible and easy to recycle. Owing to several companies investing heavily in R&D to come up with unique and cost-effective products, the market is witnessing a large number of innovations. Dow Industries has come up with a new range of PET resins portfolio for manufacturing of caps & closures.

– Moreover, with the advent of plastic PET bottles for beer packaging, plastic is gaining acceptance in alcohol and beer packaging as well. Breweries in Britain, Australia, and Switzerland have been marketing beer in PET bottles. This is due to the use of various barrier systems such as silicon oxides combined with PET, that provides better potential for stronger penetration of this massive market.

– PET bottles are one of the major packaging material used globally. According to PlasticsEurope, Europe shows a significant increase in demand for plastic over the years for PET bottles as PET is a preferred choice of increasing demand for plastic converters.

North America to Occupy Major Share

– The food industry is one of the major contributors to the caps and closures market in the region. Majority of the manufactured food products are packaged in PET containers, which are covered with metal lids and other plastic enclosures, to protect them from contamination.

– Food products stored in bottles are being protected through various kinds of airtight plastic closures. Metal caps or closures are also used for the storage of food products, such as grains, typically stored in glass containers. The United States in the second largest food market across the globe and its expected to account for a considerably high share of the caps & closures market catering to in food industry end-user segment.

– In the United States and Canada, retail shelf packaging is growing popular, owing to the changing lifestyles of the people. This faster pace of lifestyle is expected to further fuel the growth of sales through retail channels.

– This trend is further bolstered by the growing millennial population in the workforce. Millennial population in the United States is found to work across flexible work hours, which further bolsters the demand for on-the-go foods, which is expected to drive the market for caps and closure (owing to increase in packaged food).

Reasons for Buying Plastic Caps & Closures Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of Plastic Caps & Closures market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Plastic Caps & Closures market size.

