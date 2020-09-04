Globa Spa and Salon Software Market 2020 Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2024

Global “Spa and Salon Software Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Spa and Salon Software market is provided detail in this report.

Cloud-Based Software to Gain Maximum Market Traction

– Cloud-based software allows a business to set up a virtual office which offers the flexibility of connecting the business anywhere, at any given time. According to a study conducted by the International Data Group in 2018, 73% of organizations have at least one application, or a portion of their computing infrastructure already in the cloud, while 17% plan to do so within the next 12 months.

– With the gradual shift towards beauty and wellness products owing to the increasing trend of a healthy lifestyle, salon and spa businesses are also growing substantially. Hence the need to efficiently collaborate the business is increasing. Adoption of cloud solutions is expected the business to communicate and share more easily across different locations apart from the traditional methods.

– Factors such as reduced IT costs, increased flexibility, instant data accessibility and recovery, and business continuity in case of a crisis minimizing the downtime and loss of productivity are driving the adoption of cloud solutions.

North-America to Hold the Highest Market Share

– The North America region is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in the spa and salon software market. It is majorly due to the early adoption of beauty salon services and products by individuals and professionals in salons and spas owing to the increased demand for healthy and standard lifestyles.

– Moreover, the changing lifestyles of the urban population and increasing health and skin problems is stimulating the growth of the market. Further, with increasing disposable income, people are getting more focused towards personal appearance, and the advanced techniques and technology used in spa and salons are some more products expected to boost the market.

Detailed TOC of Spa and Salon Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Healthy and Standard Lifestyle

4.2.2 Automation in Business Processes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Initial Setup Cost

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Size of the Enterprise

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Large Enterprise

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On Premise

5.3 By Solutions

5.3.1 Customer Relationship Management

5.3.2 Inventory Management

5.3.3 Resource Management

5.3.4 Enterprise Management & Reporting

5.3.5 Business and Financial Reporting & Analysis

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 MindBody, Inc.

6.1.2 DaySmart Software

6.1.3 Springer-Miller Systems

6.1.4 Zenoti

6.1.5 Waffor

6.1.6 Salonist.io

6.1.7 Vagaro, Inc.

6.1.8 Simple Spa

6.1.9 Pxier

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

