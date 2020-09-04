Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This report studies the Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride market. δ-Aminolevulinic acid (also dALA, δ-ALA, 5ALA or 5-aminolevulinic acid), an endogenous non-protein amino acid, is the first compound in the porphyrin synthesis pathway, the pathway that leads to heme in mammals and chlorophyll in plants.5ALA is used in photo dynamic detection and photo dynamic surgery of cancer.This report does not include reagent companies because the price of reagent grade 5-ALA is much more expensive than ordinary 5-ALA. Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride Market Manufactures:

Yian Biotech

Zhengzhou Xinlian Chemical

An Yi Biotech

Nanjing Chemlin

Purity = 95%

Purity = 98%

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Scope of this Report:

The global average price of Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride is in the decreasing trend, from 1435 USD/Kg in 2013 to 1339 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride , with a production market share nearly 82.89% in 2017. North America is the second largest producer of Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride , enjoying production market share nearly 8.91% in 2017.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The worldwide market for Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 110 million USD in 2024, from 86 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.