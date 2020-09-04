Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market 2020-2026 | Revenue & Growth Forecast

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size is set to gain impetus from the rising implementation of strict norms and regulations in several countries regarding the production of high-quality API. It is further aiding in upsurging the overhead costs of in-house API manufacturing. Therefore, numerous pharmaceutical companies are focusing on outsourcing the manufacturing. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Generic API, and Branded API), By Synthesis (Biological API, and Synthetic API), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the API market size stood at USD 164.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 261.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- Mylan N.V.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Abbott
- Biocon
- Cipla Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Other key market players
