Global Advocacy Software Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024| with COVID-19 Impact

Advocacy software gives the tools that you need to connect people to elect officials and enable to create a powerful advocacy strategy. Also it mobilizes customers to support B2B marketing objectives: more recommendations, referrals and references, more authentic customer content, extended social reach, customer-driven innovation and more.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Advocacy Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 41% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 27%, and Japan is followed with the share about 9%.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Advocacy Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 41% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 27%, and Japan is followed with the share about 9%.

Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge, CQ-Roll Call, Capitol Impact Phone2Action, RAP, Index, Votility are the key suppliers in global market. Top ten took up about 26.61% of the global revenue in 2016. Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge and CQ-Roll Call which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.

One Click Politics

The Soft Edge

CQ-Roll Call

Capitol Impact

Blackbaud

Phone2Action

RAP Index

Votility

Salsa

Queue Technologies

Customer Advocacy

Annex Cloud

PostBeyond

SocialChorus

Segmentation by product type:

Fast-run

Segmentation by application:

Enterprise propaganda

Government election