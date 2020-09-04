Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024| with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market growth opportunities in global market.

Report shows a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agent Performance Optimization (APO) market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

About Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market

Agent Performance Optimization covers everything from workforce and performance management, quality monitoring, analytics and virtual agents. Agent performance optimization is widely used in contact centers for agent-facing technologies. These contact center applications essentially seek to reduce workforce costs, increase agent effectiveness, and improve service levels. These tools ease manager’s task in planning schedules, forecasting agent requirements, measuring agent performance, analyzing results and improving outcomes.

With today’s complex and omnichannel customer journeys, executives and organizations should strive to get everything they can out of their workforce management system. The bottom line is that optimizing contact center and call center performance will help to develop a competitive advantage as agent productivity is improved, customers’ needs are proactively met, and, ultimately, revenues are increased.

A Workforce Management solution can have a profound impact on all areas of the customer service – from long-term planning and intraday management, to follow-up and performance management.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NICE Ltd

Genesys

Verint Systems Inc

Aspect

Calabrio

Five9

Teleopti AB

ZOOM International

InVision AG

Upstream Works Software

Envision Telephony

CallMiner

CallFinder

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Based

On Premises Segmentation by application:

Small & Mid-sized Businesses