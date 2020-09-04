Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024| with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Artificial Intelligence Platform Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Artificial Intelligence Platform Market growth opportunities in global market.

About Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

This report presents a comprehensive overview, Artificial Intelligence Platform market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise

Cloud-based Segmentation by application:

Voice Processing

Text Processing