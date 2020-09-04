Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Artificial Intelligence Software System Market” report entitled “Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Artificial Intelligence Software System market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Software System market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Artificial Intelligence Software System market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future Artificial Intelligence Software System Market trends.

About Artificial Intelligence Software System Market

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software system is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Artificial Intelligence Software System is mainly used for three applications: Voice Processing,

Text Processing and Image Processing. And Text Processing was the most widely used area which took up about 49.74% of the global total in 2017. However, in the future, Image Processing will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Software System in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence Software System; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

IBM, Google, Megvii Technology, Wipro and Intel are the key suppliers in the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market. Top 5 took up about 59.46% of the global market in 2017. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Wipro This report presents a comprehensive overview, Artificial Intelligence Software System market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Software System market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Software System value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise

Cloud-based Segmentation by application:

Voice Processing

Text Processing