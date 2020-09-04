Global Asparaginase Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Asparaginase Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Asparaginase market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Asparaginase :

Global Asparaginase is an enzyme, as a medication it is used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It is given by injection into a vein, muscle, or under the skin. A pegylated version is also available.Global Asparaginase was approved for medical use in the United States in 1978. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shire

Medac GmbH

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Qianhong Bio-pharma

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Mingxing Pharma

SL Pharma

United Biotech Global Asparaginase Market Types:

Escherichia Coli

Erwinia Chrysanthemi

Pegylated Global Asparaginase Market Applications:

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Other

Global Asparaginase was approved for medical use in the United States in 1978. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system.

In the last several years, global market of Global Asparaginase developed stably, with an average growth rate of 1.4%. In 2017, global revenue of Global Asparaginase is nearly 390 M USD; the actual production is about 590 K Units.

The worldwide market for Global Asparaginase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 410 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.