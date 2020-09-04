Global Automotive Safety market:Analysts Predict Potential Growth by 2026|- Autoliv, Delphi Automotive, Joyson Safety Systems

“

Los Angeles, United States, –QY Research has published the latest and most trending report on Automotive Safety Market offers detailed value chain assessment, a comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Automotive Safety market.

The global Automotive Safety market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Automotive Safety market during the projected period.

Key Players of the Global Automotive Safety Market

Autoliv, Delphi Automotive, Joyson Safety Systems, TRW Automotive, …

Global Automotive Safety Market: Segmentation by Product

Airbags, Seatbelts, Occupant Sensing Systems, Whiplash Protection Systems Automotive Safety

Global Automotive Safety Market: Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Safety Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive Safety Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Safety Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Airbags

1.2.3 Seatbelts

1.2.4 Occupant Sensing Systems

1.2.5 Whiplash Protection Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Safety Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Safety Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Automotive Safety Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Safety Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Safety Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Safety Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Safety Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Safety Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Safety Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Safety Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Safety Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Safety Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Safety Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Safety Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive Safety Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Safety Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Safety Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Safety Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Safety Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Safety Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive Safety Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Safety Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Safety Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Safety Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automotive Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Safety Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Safety Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automotive Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Safety Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Automotive Safety Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Automotive Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Safety Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Safety Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Automotive Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Safety Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Safety Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Safety Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Safety Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Safety Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autoliv

11.1.1 Autoliv Company Details

11.1.2 Autoliv Business Overview

11.1.3 Autoliv Automotive Safety Introduction

11.1.4 Autoliv Revenue in Automotive Safety Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Autoliv Recent Development

11.2 Delphi Automotive

11.2.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

11.2.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

11.2.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Safety Introduction

11.2.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Automotive Safety Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

11.3 Joyson Safety Systems

11.3.1 Joyson Safety Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Joyson Safety Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Safety Introduction

11.3.4 Joyson Safety Systems Revenue in Automotive Safety Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development

11.4 TRW Automotive

11.4.1 TRW Automotive Company Details

11.4.2 TRW Automotive Business Overview

11.4.3 TRW Automotive Automotive Safety Introduction

11.4.4 TRW Automotive Revenue in Automotive Safety Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 TRW Automotive Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

