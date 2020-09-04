Global Bike-Sharing Service Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Bike-Sharing Service Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Bike-Sharing Service Market growth opportunities in global market.

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Segmentation by product type:

Dockless

Segmentation by application:

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44