Global Biological Pest Control Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

About Biological Pest Control Market

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Importation, augmentation and conservation of natural enemies constitute the three basic approaches to biological control of insects. Specific techniques within these approaches are constantly being developed and adapted to meet the changing needs of pest management. Improvements in rearing and release techniques and genetic improvement of natural enemies have resulted in more effective augmentation programs. Application of new ecological theory is transforming the way we look at conservation of natural enemies. Continued refinement and adaptation of biological control approaches and applications are necessary if the full potential of this biologically based pest management strategy is to be fulfilled.

Segmentation by product type:

Predatory Mites

Insects

Other Segmentation by application:

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit