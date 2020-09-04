Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

The “Carbon Capture and Storage Market” report entitled “Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Carbon Capture and Storage market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Carbon Capture and Storage market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Carbon Capture and Storage market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future Carbon Capture and Storage Market trends.

About Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) (or carbon capture and sequestration or carbon control and sequestration) is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation. The aim is to prevent the release of large quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere (from fossil fuel use in power generation and other industries). It is a potential means of mitigating the contribution of fossil fuel emissions to global warming and ocean acidification. Although CO2 has been injected into geological formations for several decades for various purposes, including enhanced oil recovery, the long term storage of CO2 is a relatively new concept.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Carbon Capture and Storage in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Carbon Capture and Storage. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of power generation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Carbon Capture and Storage will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Carbon Capture and Storage industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Carbon Capture and Storage is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Huaneng, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Carbon Capture and Storage and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 38% market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Carbon Capture and Storage industry because of their market share and technology status of Carbon Capture and Storage. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sinopec This report presents a comprehensive overview, Carbon Capture and Storage market shares and growth opportunities of Carbon Capture and Storage market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Carbon Capture and Storage value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture

Oxy-Combustion Carbon Capture Segmentation by application:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation