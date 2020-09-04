Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market growth opportunities in global market.

CFD is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, and their interaction with structures. It also helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena. CFD uses high-speed computers, and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids). Simulation refers to the digital prototype of the real-world scenario. This helps detect errors in design before proceeding to production. CFD finds wide ranging applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and energy. CFDs are used to design fuel systems, engine core compartments, cockpit and cabin ventilation, missiles, submarines, and evaluate aerodynamics in the aerospace and defense industry. This report considers the revenue generated from the offerings of CFD services and products.

ANSYS dominated the market, with accounted for 42.64% of the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) sales market share in 2016. Mentor Graphics, CD-adapco are the key players and accounted for 6.16%, 7.86% respectively of the overall Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ANSYS

CD-adapco

Mentor Graphics

EXA

Dassault Systèmes

COMSOL

Altair Engineering

Autodesk

NUMECA International

Segmentation by product type:

PERSONAL

COMMERICAL Segmentation by application:

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry