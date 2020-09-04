Global Contraceptives Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Contraceptives Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Contraceptives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Contraceptives :

Global Contraceptives are a kind of medicine used to prevent unwanted pregnancy. It consists of one or more synthetic female sex hormones. These sex hormones prevent pregnancy by blocking the normal process of ovulation. Global Contraceptives Market Manufactures:

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

Actavis, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Gedeon Richter

Novo Nordisk A/S

ZiZhu

Baijingyu

Huazhong

Sine Global Contraceptives Market Types:

Prolonged Contraception

Short-term Contraception

Emergency Contraception Global Contraceptives Market Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Contraceptives Market Applications:

In the next five years, the global consumption of Global Contraceptives will maintain more than 2% annual growth rate, Industry is mainly concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan and China.

At present, Chinese domestic enterprise technology is developing fast, and these companies mainly supply the local market.

Short-acting contraceptive occupied the largest market share of the contraceptives market, and the Long-acting contraceptive is the second.