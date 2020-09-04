Bulletin Line

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This report focuses on “Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner :

  • This report studies the Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market. A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. Vacuum cleaners, which are used in homes as well as in industry, exist in a variety of sizes and modelsâ€”small battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models for home use, domestic central vacuum cleaners, huge stationary industrial appliances that can handle several hundred litres of dust before being emptied, and self-propelled vacuum trucks for recovery of large spills or removal of contaminated soil. Specialized shop vacuums can be used to suck up both dust and liquids.

    Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Manufactures:

  • Bissell
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • TTI
  • Dyson
  • GlenDimplex
  • Bosch
  • Philips
  • Electrolux
  • Gtech
  • SharkNinja
  • Puppyoo

    Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Types:

  • Cordless Stick
  • Cordless Handheld
  • Hybrid Options

    Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Applications:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    Scope of this Report:

  • Based on end-use market, residential segment dominated the market during 2017, with a market share of over 88.13%, with the rise in disposable income and rising health awareness, improved standards of living. Growing sales is also seen in commercial use sector, such as offices, hotels, restaurants and etc.
  • In terms of percentage share contribution by product category, the hybrid cordless vacuum cleaner segment is expected to account for 80.56% by 2023, emerging as the leading segment by value. The growing market for cordless vacuum cleaners has also attracted new entrants with customized products and improved features. Existing vendors are also striving to expand their product portfolio, to have a better reach of the market.
  • Currently, the cordless vacuum cleaner consumption market is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. China is major production base for cordless vacuum cleaner products, well-known foreign brands have set up joint ventures in China or looking for OEM and ODM partners. In 2017, North America totally occupied global 41.94% market consumption share, with about 5866.1 K Units sold, which is forecast to reach 9483.8 K Units in 2023, with a growth rate of 11.38%.
  • The worldwide market for Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.3% over the next five years, will reach 4250 million USD in 2024, from 2010 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

