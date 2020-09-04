Corporate Wellness Market – Overview
This report on the corporate wellness market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the wellness programs and services for corporate companies and new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global corporate wellness market regarding leading market segments based on service type and regions.
The key players operating in the corporate wellness market are EXOS, ProvantHealth (Hooper Holmes, Inc.), Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, Optum, Inc. (United Health Group), Sodexo, BupaWellness Pty Ltd (BupaGroup), JLT Australia (RecovreGroup), Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group Pte.Limited, and SOL Wellness.
Download Exclusive Free Sample Of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1350355
Based on service type, the corporate wellness market has been segmented into: health risk assessment, fitness, smoking cessation, health screening, weight management, nutrition, and others (stress management, disease management, and vaccination, among others). Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market-related factors such as the number of white-collar employees, region-wise health awareness and government support/rules and regulations, and capital expenditure by the private sector by region. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
The overview section of the report explores drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently impact the corporate wellness market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different key players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are projected to help market players to take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global corporate wellness market.
The corporate wellness market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report provides market size and forecast for major countries in their respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, regulatory scenario, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global corporate wellness market.
The global corporate wellness market is segmented as follows:
Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Service Type
- Health Risk Assessment
- Fitness
- Smoking Cessation
- Health Screening
- Weight Management
- Nutrition
- Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)
Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Poland
- UK
- Russia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Denmark
- Turkey
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Hong Kong
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1350355
Table of Content
1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
2.1. Assumptions
2.2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Executive Summary
3.2. Market Opportunity Map
4. Market Overview
4.1. Product Overview
4.2. Global Corporate Wellness Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2016–2026
4.3. Global Health Care Expenditure
5. Corporate Wellness Market: Regulatory Framework
5.1. U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.2. Canada Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.3. U.K. Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.4. Germany Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.5. Italy and France Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.6. Russia Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.7. Spain Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.8. Australia Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.9. Japan Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.10. India and China Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
5.11. UAE Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards
6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
6.2. Drivers
6.3. Restraints
6.4. Opportunities
7. Global Corporate Wellness Market Analysis, by Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Global Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type
7.3. Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type
7.3.1. Health Risk Assessment
7.3.2. Fitness
7.3.3. Smoking Cessation
7.3.4. Health Screening
7.3.5. Weight Management
7.3.6. Nutrition
7.3.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)
7.4. Key Trends
8. Global Analysis, by Region
8.1. Global Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
8.2. Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Region
8.3. Global Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
9. North America Corporate Wellness Market Analysis
9.1. North America Corporate Wellness Market Overview
9.2. North America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
9.3. North America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country
9.3.1. U.S.
9.3.2. Canada
9.4. North America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type
9.5. North America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type
9.5.1. Health Risk Assessment
9.5.2. Fitness
9.5.3. Smoking Cessation
9.5.4. Health Screening
9.5.5. Weight Management
9.5.6. Nutrition
9.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)
9.6. North America Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis
10. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Analysis
10.1. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Overview
10.2. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
10.3. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. France
10.3.3. Italy
10.3.4. Poland
10.3.5. UK
10.3.6. Russia
10.3.7. Spain
10.3.8. Switzerland
10.3.9. Sweden
10.3.10. Norway
10.3.11. Denmark
10.3.12. Turkey
10.3.13. Rest of Europe
10.4. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type
10.5. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type
10.5.1. Health Risk Assessment
10.5.2. Fitness
10.5.3. Smoking Cessation
10.5.4. Health Screening
10.5.5. Weight Management
10.5.6. Nutrition
10.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)
10.6. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis
11. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Analysis
11.1. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Overview
11.2. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
11.3. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country
11.3.1. China
11.3.2. Japan
11.3.3. India
11.3.4. Australia
11.3.5. Singapore
11.3.6. Hong Kong
11.3.7. Malaysia
11.3.8. Thailand
11.3.9. South Korea
11.3.10. Taiwan
11.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type
11.5. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type
11.5.1. Health Risk Assessment
11.5.2. Fitness
11.5.3. Smoking Cessation
11.5.4. Health Screening
11.5.5. Weight Management
11.5.6. Nutrition
11.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)
11.6. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis
12. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Analysis
12.1. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Overview
12.2. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
12.3. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country
12.3.1. Brazil
12.3.2. Mexico
12.3.3. Rest of LATAM
12.4. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type
12.5. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type
12.5.1. Health Risk Assessment
12.5.2. Fitness
12.5.3. Smoking Cessation
12.5.4. Health Screening
12.5.5. Weight Management
12.5.6. Nutrition
12.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)
12.6. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis
13. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Analysis
13.1. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Overview
13.2. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
13.3. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country
13.3.1. Saudi Arabia
13.3.2. UAE
13.3.3. South Africa
13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.4. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type
13.5. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type
13.5.1. Health Risk Assessment
13.5.2. Fitness
13.5.3. Smoking Cessation
13.5.4. Health Screening
13.5.5. Weight Management
13.5.6. Nutrition
13.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)
13.6. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Corporate Wellness Market Share Analysis –Key Country, 2017 (Estimated)
14.2. Competition Matrix
14.3. Company Profiles
14.3.1. EXOS
14.3.1.1. Company Details
14.3.1.2. Business Overview
14.3.1.3. Strategic Overview
14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
Continue…..
Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1350355
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/