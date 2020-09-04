Corporate Wellness Market – Overview

This report on the corporate wellness market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the wellness programs and services for corporate companies and new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global corporate wellness market regarding leading market segments based on service type and regions.

The key players operating in the corporate wellness market are EXOS, ProvantHealth (Hooper Holmes, Inc.), Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, Optum, Inc. (United Health Group), Sodexo, BupaWellness Pty Ltd (BupaGroup), JLT Australia (RecovreGroup), Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group Pte.Limited, and SOL Wellness.

Based on service type, the corporate wellness market has been segmented into: health risk assessment, fitness, smoking cessation, health screening, weight management, nutrition, and others (stress management, disease management, and vaccination, among others). Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market-related factors such as the number of white-collar employees, region-wise health awareness and government support/rules and regulations, and capital expenditure by the private sector by region. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently impact the corporate wellness market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different key players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are projected to help market players to take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global corporate wellness market.

The corporate wellness market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report provides market size and forecast for major countries in their respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, regulatory scenario, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global corporate wellness market.

The global corporate wellness market is segmented as follows:

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Service Type

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Weight Management

Nutrition

Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

Global Corporate Wellness Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Poland UK Russia Spain Switzerland Sweden Norway Denmark Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Singapore Hong Kong Malaysia Thailand South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

2.1. Assumptions

2.2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Executive Summary

3.2. Market Opportunity Map

4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Global Corporate Wellness Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2016–2026

4.3. Global Health Care Expenditure

5. Corporate Wellness Market: Regulatory Framework

5.1. U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.2. Canada Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.3. U.K. Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.4. Germany Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.5. Italy and France Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.6. Russia Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.7. Spain Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.8. Australia Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.9. Japan Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.10. India and China Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

5.11. UAE Corporate Wellness Market Policy, Regulations and Standards

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

6.2. Drivers

6.3. Restraints

6.4. Opportunities

7. Global Corporate Wellness Market Analysis, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type

7.3. Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type

7.3.1. Health Risk Assessment

7.3.2. Fitness

7.3.3. Smoking Cessation

7.3.4. Health Screening

7.3.5. Weight Management

7.3.6. Nutrition

7.3.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

7.4. Key Trends

8. Global Analysis, by Region

8.1. Global Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

8.2. Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Region

8.3. Global Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

9.1. North America Corporate Wellness Market Overview

9.2. North America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

9.3. North America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.4. North America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type

9.5. North America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type

9.5.1. Health Risk Assessment

9.5.2. Fitness

9.5.3. Smoking Cessation

9.5.4. Health Screening

9.5.5. Weight Management

9.5.6. Nutrition

9.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

9.6. North America Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis

10. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

10.1. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Overview

10.2. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

10.3. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Italy

10.3.4. Poland

10.3.5. UK

10.3.6. Russia

10.3.7. Spain

10.3.8. Switzerland

10.3.9. Sweden

10.3.10. Norway

10.3.11. Denmark

10.3.12. Turkey

10.3.13. Rest of Europe

10.4. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type

10.5. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type

10.5.1. Health Risk Assessment

10.5.2. Fitness

10.5.3. Smoking Cessation

10.5.4. Health Screening

10.5.5. Weight Management

10.5.6. Nutrition

10.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

10.6. Europe Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

11.1. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Overview

11.2. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

11.3. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. Australia

11.3.5. Singapore

11.3.6. Hong Kong

11.3.7. Malaysia

11.3.8. Thailand

11.3.9. South Korea

11.3.10. Taiwan

11.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type

11.5. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type

11.5.1. Health Risk Assessment

11.5.2. Fitness

11.5.3. Smoking Cessation

11.5.4. Health Screening

11.5.5. Weight Management

11.5.6. Nutrition

11.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

11.6. Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis

12. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

12.1. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Overview

12.2. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

12.3. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country

12.3.1. Brazil

12.3.2. Mexico

12.3.3. Rest of LATAM

12.4. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type

12.5. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type

12.5.1. Health Risk Assessment

12.5.2. Fitness

12.5.3. Smoking Cessation

12.5.4. Health Screening

12.5.5. Weight Management

12.5.6. Nutrition

12.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

12.6. Latin America Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis

13. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

13.1. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Overview

13.2. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

13.3. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Country

13.3.1. Saudi Arabia

13.3.2. UAE

13.3.3. South Africa

13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.4. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type

13.5. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Forecast, by Service Type

13.5.1. Health Risk Assessment

13.5.2. Fitness

13.5.3. Smoking Cessation

13.5.4. Health Screening

13.5.5. Weight Management

13.5.6. Nutrition

13.5.7. Others (Stress Management, Disease Management, Vaccination, etc.)

13.6. Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market Attractiveness Analysis

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Corporate Wellness Market Share Analysis –Key Country, 2017 (Estimated)

14.2. Competition Matrix

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. EXOS

14.3.1.1. Company Details

14.3.1.2. Business Overview

14.3.1.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

Continue…..

