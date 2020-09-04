Global Dealer Management Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

The “Dealer Management Market” report entitled “Global Dealer Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Dealer Management market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Dealer Management market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

About Dealer Management Market

‘DMS’ is a widely used acronym in the auto dealer industry that stands for dealer management system. A DMS is traditionally known as a software platform dealers use for managing their vehicle inventory, deals (cash, finance, wholesale, buy here pay here (BHPH), etc.), customer information, credit reports and printing paperwork.

In the past, many dealers found the need to login to separate software systems to truly run their business. On top of a traditional dealer management system platform, a dealer may need to login to another system to submit deals to lenders, another to manage their customer communication (CRM) and yet another to manage their website and online marketing and possibly more.

Today, with the advancement in software integrations and partnerships, a DMS can finally achieve its true purpose of helping dealers manage their entire business from a single login platform. Integrations help converge these processes and data into a centralized hub of tools, resulting in better organization, efficiency and ultimately more deals. An example of this could be a dealer receives an internet lead from their website or car listing site which is fed directly into the dealer management system as a new prospect. The system would automatically assign the new lead to a sales person for them to work through the sales process. Pulling a credit report, searching through available inventory, structuring a deal and even printing the final sales contracts are all done within the same system. These new capabilities make all of your business information more accessible, significantly improve business efficiency and reduce data entry points and potential errors.

Growing challenges in manufacturing, consumer goods, and automobile sectors related to handling multiple levels of dealers/distributors globally or locally has given rise to dedicated dealer management systems. These systems are designed to integrate original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealer networks, and end-customers. Features such as inventory management and finance & accounting management are helping businesses to streamline various processes. The dealer management systems smartly streamline the distributor’s entire operations and focus on customer relations. DMS delivers enriched experience to businesses and helps them to improve responsiveness, processing times, and increase work productivity. It enhances corporate performance by optimizing and managing business processes. It is a process that offers services similar to total quality management and is backed by technology support.

The dealer management systems market is anticipated to witness immense growth opportunities as end-users such as automotive enterprises specialize in value added services such as telematics services, cyber security, and connected car platforms. These platforms are anticipated to provide immense growth opportunities to the market with the growing need to automate processes. Furthermore, organizations are expected to invest in effective technologies to enable automated operations by adopting dealer management systems, cloud based deployment models, and mobile apps for efficient management. Further, cloud based deployment provides subscription based business models and ensures minimal investment and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO). Digital transformation in the automotive industry is also expected to lead to increasing opportunities for the dealer management system market. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

CA

Cox Automotive

CDK Global

Reynolds and Reynolds

RouteOne

DealerSocket

Internet Brands

Dominion Enterprises

Wipro

Epicor

SAP This report presents a comprehensive overview, Dealer Management market shares and growth opportunities of Dealer Management market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Dealer Management value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

On-premise

Cloud Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Retail

Manufacturing