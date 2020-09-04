Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diabetic Ulcer Treatment market.

The global diabetic ulcer treatment market size was USD 7.72 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

People suffering from diabetes are more susceptible to developing ulcers with a rise in the complication of poorly controlled blood sugar levels. Patients with uncontrolled diabetes can experience weak resistance to infections which may contribute to the development of non-healing ulcers. The ulcers can occur at different locations of the body including mouth, hands, and the bottom of the foot, known as diabetic foot ulcers. The rise in prevalence of diabetes and the rise in the adoption of wound care devices for the treatment of diabetic ulcers are the key factors responsible for elevating the diabetic ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the availability of treatment options for diabetic ulcers and growing advancements in the treatment procedures are anticipated to propel the DU treatment market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Adoption of Wound Care Devices for the Management of Diabetic Foot Ulceration

Diabetic foot ulcers are hard to heal. But with the upcoming innovations in wound care devices have set newer diabetic ulcer treatment market trend. The robust research activities implemented in bringing wound care products in the market have led to the rapid rise in the adoption of these products for enhancing the healing procedure of wounds associated with the diabetic ulcers. The new wound care system, EDX110, healed diabetic foot healed the wounds at a faster pace.

Strategic Investments to Enhance the Treatment Options

Many key players are currently focusing on investments to detect diabetic ulcers at an earlier stage to bring highly effective treatment options. In May 2019, NEO Tech and Podimetrics announced New Manufacturing Partnership to provide effective treatment solutions for diabetic foot ulcers.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increase in Prevalence of Diabetic Ulcer to Drive Market

Globally, the incidences of diabetes are increasing at a rapid pace. According to an article published by the International Diabetes Federation (DFU) in 2019, an estimated 463 million people are living with diabetes and the number is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030. Thus, with the increase in the prevalence of diabetes, diabetic ulcers are anticipated to rise at a significant rate. Foot ulcer in diabetic people are more prevalent and is currently becoming a serious health concern across the globe. According to an article by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2019, the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers in North America is 13% and the annual incidence of a diabetic foot ulcer is around 2-5%. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), patients with diabetes are more prone to gum diseases which can eventually affect the bodys blood sugar level, further giving rise to mouth ulcers. According to a cross-sectional study conducted by ParaÃ­ba State University, Brazil in 2015, the prevalence of oral lesion in was 78.4% in patients with diabetes mellitus Type 2, providing shreds of evidence that diabetes could have a negative impact on the oral health.

Rise in Advancements in Treatment Options to Provide Lucrative Growth to Market

Diabetic patients are seeking cost-effective treatment options for the management of diabetic ulcers. Growing advancements in treatment therapy are anticipated to play a vital role in fueling the diabetic ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period. The growing advancements in the biomaterials used for wood healing in diabetic foot ulcers such as poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid), or PLGA, collagen and chitosan, skin substitutes, extracellular matrix proteins, and miscellaneous therapeutic agents are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the rise in the number of players engaged in the development of the highly advanced product for the treatment of diabetic ulcers is likely to meet the growing demand for the urgent treatment of diabetic ulcers. For, instances in 2019, Axio Biosolutions launched the next-generation wound care dressing product, MaxioCel made of chitosan for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, augmenting the market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Ulcer Management & Unawareness about Treatment Options in Low Resource Countries to Restrict the Market Growth

Lack of awareness about the treatment options for ulcers due to diabetes and the presence of a handful of trained professionals in diabetic ulcers especially foot ulcer care in many less-developed countries, are likely to hinder the diabetic ulcer treatment market growth. Moreover, the high cost of ulcer management is likely to restrict market growth. However, initiatives by government organizations in enhancing the knowledge about the availability of innovative treatment options in the market for diabetic ulcer management are likely to offer growth options. Geographical expansion product offerings by many key players are further to offer a valuable opportunity for the market to witness a significant sales growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Ulcer Type Analysis

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Segment to Account for the Highest Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the ulcer type, the diabetic ulcer treatment market segments include foot ulcers, mouth ulcers, and others. The diabetic foot ulcers segment is further classified into neuropathic ulcers, ischemic ulcers, and neuro-ischemic ulcers. Among them, the diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the largest diabetic ulcer treatment market share in the year 2018. The segment is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

This is attributed to the growing incidences of foot ulcers in diabetic patients and the rapid penetration of effective treatment products for foot ulcer treatment in the market. Moreover, higher treatment costs and rise in prevalence of neuroischemic ulcer is likely to boost the diabetic foot ulcer segment growth rate during the forecast period. The mouth ulcer segment is expected to witness a slow growth rate during the forecast period. Robust research activities conducted by many institutes and key players to bring effective treatment therapy for mouth ulcers due to diabetes are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the management of oral lesions caused due to diabetes.

By Treatment Type Analysis

Wound Care Dressings Segment to Hold the Leading Market Share during the Forecast Period

In terms of treatment type, the market has been segmented into wound-care dressings, wound-care devices, active therapies, and others. Among them, the wound care dressing segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The launch of highly advanced wound care dressings for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and increasing adoption of these products is a critical factor that drives the wound care dressing segment”s growth. In combination with this, the growing research activities for the development of innovative dressing materials for diabetic ulcer treatment is likely to increase the usage of wound care dressing at an accelerated speed.

The wound care devices segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate, owing to the introduction of innovative therapies including extracorporeal shock wave therapy for wound care. Moreover, the growing approvals of wound care devices are anticipated to increase the adoption of new wound care devices during the forecast period. For instance, In April 2019, RLS Global announced the CE marking approval of its wound care product ChloraSolv targeting diabetic foot ulcers.

The active therapies segment includes skin grafts & substitutes, growth factors, and sealants. The growing application of skin graft & substitutes in the treatment of diabetic ulcers is anticipated to boost their adoption rates, further fueling the growth of the segment.

By End-User Analysis

Infirmaries Segment to Continue Its Dominance during the Forecast Period

Based on end-user, the diabetic ulcer treatment market segments include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospital segment is anticipated to capture a dominant share in the market during the forecast period owing to the rise in the hospitalization rate and the rise in hospital healthcare infrastructure.

The home care setting segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to the rise in the geriatric patient pool with and gradual shift in the preference of home care settings products for the treatment of diabetic ulcers, especially in high prevalent diabetic foot ulcer. The clinics segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate owing to an increase in the number of specialty clinics with advanced facilities, trained staff offering personalized wound care products for diabetic ulcer management.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The outcomes based on our research methodology designate North America to hold the largest share in the global diabetic ulcer treatment market during the forecast period. The market in the North America was valued at USD 3.13 billion in the year 2018. North America, being technologically strong in terms of research and development, demonstrates indications of a strong foothold in the diabetic ulcer treatment market. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of wound care products and an increase in players in the region.

North America Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, 2018(USD Billion)

Europe region is expected to hold the second position in this market. Increased launch of innovative products by key players is majorly responsible for diabetic ulcer market expansion.

As per our market research conclusion, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in terms of diabetic ulcer treatment. The unprecedented rise in the diabetic population along with the economic growth of many countries of Asia Pacific is likely to contribute to the market growth in the region. The Middle East & Africa is expected to register significant moderate growth owing to the rising unmet needs for cost-effective treatment options for a diabetic foot ulcer.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Significant players to Strongly Focus on Acquisition to Strengthen Their Market Position

The leading players in the diabetic ulcer treatment market include Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Corp, and MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB. Introducing innovative treatment options for diabetic ulcers and expansion of sales channels are key strategies adopted by leading market players to maintain their dominant position in the market. Moreover, a strong focus on the strategic expansion of their product offerings through acquisitions & partnerships in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment is likely to provide a strong foothold in the global market

July 2018 – MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB acquired a German wound care products company, SastoMed GmbH., through this acquisition MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB aims to expand its wound care product portfolio with the addition of SastoMed GmbH products including Granulox and Granudacyn for active and passive healing of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcer.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

Coloplast Corp

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB.

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

B. Braun Melsungen AG

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

December 2019 Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. launched Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with remote patient monitoring for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcer and neuropathy-related ulcers.

December 2017 SANUWAVE Health, Inc. received FDA approval for marketing of the Dermapace System, the first shock wave device intended to treat diabetic foot ulcers.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The field of diabetic ulcer is shifting towards developing innovative products to provide effective diabetic ulcer treatment procedures. Due to the trend in adoption of advanced wound care devices for the treatment of chronic wounds including wound related to diabetic foot ulcers, such cutting edge technology is anticipated to have the potential in healing the diabetic ulcers at a rapid rate, thus accelerating the care in patients with diabetic ulcers.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on diabetic ulcer treatment industries and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and opportunities. It further offers the pipeline analysis of topical drugs, the regulatory scenario for key countries, key industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, an overview of diabetic ulcers by critical countries, snapshots on the novel & upcoming innovative treatment options for diabetic ulcers.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Ulcer Type

Foot Ulcer

Neuropathic Ulcer

Ischemic Ulcers

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer

Mouth Ulcer

Others

By Treatment Type

Wound-care Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressing

Foam Dressings,

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Other Dressings

Wound Care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Ultrasound Therapy

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Others

Active Therapies

Skin Grafts & Substitutes

Growth Factors

Others

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

