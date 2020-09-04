Global Die Attach Materials Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Die Attach Materials Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Die Attach Materials in these regions. This report also studies the Global Die Attach Materials market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Die Attach Materials :

Die-attach are the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint.

SMIC

Henkel

Shenzhen Vital New Material

Indium

Alpha Assembly Solutions

TONGFANG TECH

Umicore

Heraeu

AIM

TAMURA RADIO

Kyocera

Shanghai Jinji

Palomar Technologies

Nordson EFD

Dow Corning Corporation Global Die Attach Materials Market Types:

Die Attach Paste

Die Attach Wire

Others Global Die Attach Materials Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications

Scope of this Report:

For power and high-power applications, die-attach products are made of high-lead solder alloys, which fulfill the requirements of high melting temperature and adequate thermo-mechanical properties, to ensure lifetime package reliability. However, die-attach processes parameters must be adapted for each application to achieve optimal results.

In global market, the production of Global Die Attach Materials increases from 21165 MT in 2012 to 26131MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.41%. In 2016, the Global Die Attach Materials market is led by China, capturing about 43.63% of Global Die Attach Materials production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 6.51% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Global Die Attach Materials are SMIC, Henkel, Shenzhen Vital New Material, Indium, Alpha Assembly Solutions, TONGFANG TECH, Umicore. SMIC is the world leader, holding 7.34% production market share in 2016.

In application, Global Die Attach Materials downstream is wide and recently Global Die Attach Materials has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Telecommunications and others. Globally, the Global Die Attach Materials market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 79.19% of total downstream consumption of Global Die Attach Materials in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Global Die Attach Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Global Die Attach Materials is estimated to be 35809 MT.

The worldwide market for Global Die Attach Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million USD in 2024, from 770 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.