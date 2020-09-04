Global Digital Twin Technology Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Digital Twin Technology Market” report entitled “Global Digital Twin Technology Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Digital Twin Technology market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Digital Twin Technology market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Digital Twin Technology market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future Digital Twin Technology Market trends.

About Digital Twin Technology Market

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital Twin is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. Machine Manufacturing took up about 38.5% of the global total in 2017.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Segmentation by product type:

Parts Twin

Product Twin

System Twin

Segmentation by application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities