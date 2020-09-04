Global Electronic Nose Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2020

Global “Electronic Nose Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Electronic Nose market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Electronic Nose Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Demand

– A wide variety of industries based on specific product categories and types, such as the automobile, packaging, food & beverage, cosmetic, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical industries employ electronic nose for a broad and diverse range of aroma and flavor detection applications.

– One of the most potentially useful and challenging applications of electronic nose technology is classification and quality assurance of wines. Sensory and chemical properties of wine, especially color, aroma, and taste, are in part related to the total concentration and profile of flavonoids and have been critical for the demand of electronic nose in the market.

– The aroma of grains, for instance, is the primary criterion of fitness for consumption in many countries. However, the sniffing of grain lots for quality grading is potentially harmful to humans and for the food processing industries, it is an activity that must be avoided for human safety. This is due to the possible cases of inhalation of toxic or pathogenic mold spores. E-nose can also be utilized to predict the aroma classes of good, moldy, weakly, and strongly musty oats with a high degree of accuracy. These extended applications possibilities are expecetd to drive the demand in the market.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– The demand in the North America region has been high owing to the presence of stringent regulations that push the industries to adopt the technology to enhance the working environment safety. The precautionary measures such as the use of sensors to improve and enhance the workers’ safety in industrial setup are higher to avoid bans or controls on the industries.

– The proactiveness of the government and the corporate bodies towards creating a safe working environment has augmented the demand for adoption of new and innovative technology that mimics the human senses. Regulations for safety have been present in the market for a while now. For instance, in the United States, the odourisation of transported gas is regulated under federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell.

– The electronic nose is expected to gain demand in the region to supplement the safety measures in case of harmful or hazardous gas leaks. Improvements in the supporting technological set up have been clinical in the functionality improvement of the electronic nose and have been an augmenting factor for demand remaining positive in the regional market. For instance, ANN and library of odor classification.

