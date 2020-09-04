Global Endoscopy Video Processors Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Endoscopy Video Processors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Endoscopy Video Processors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Endoscopy Video Processors:

This report studies the endoscopy video processors market; endoscopy video processors are used for endoscopic images in HDTV or HD quality.

Olympus

FUJIFILM

Stryker

KARL STORZ

HOYA

Richard Wolf

Boston Scientific

XION Medical

Tian Song

Shenda Endoscope

Sonoscape Company

Kanger Medical

HUGER

Mindray

AOHUA Endoscopy Video Processors Market Types:

Video Processors without Display

Video Processors with Display Endoscopy Video Processors Market Applications:

Upper GI Endoscopy

Colonoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Sigmoidoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Scope of this Report:

In the last several years, China market of endoscopy video processors developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.29%. In 2017, China revenue of endoscopy video processors is nearly 225 million USD; the actual consumption is about 136 K units.

The gross margin of endoscopy video processors in China is about 67% in 2017. And the price is in the increasing trend, from 2012 to 2017. With the situation of technology development, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Endoscopy video processors include two types, one type is without display function, and the other type has display function, and the proportion of type without display in 2017 is about 70%.