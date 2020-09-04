Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in these regions. This report also studies the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Types:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.

Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million USD in 2024, from 2840 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.