Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

Global “Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in these regions. This report also studies the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber:

  • Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

    Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Manufactures:

  • Lanxess
  • ExxonMobil
  • DOW
  • SK Chemical
  • JSR/Kumho
  • Sumitomo
  • Lion Elastomers
  • MITSUI
  • PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • SABIC
  • Eni
  • SSME
  • Jilin Xingyun Chemical

    Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Types:

  • Solution Polymerization
  • Suspension Polymerization

    Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Applications:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Building & Construction
  • Wires & Cables
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.
  • Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023.
  • Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million USD in 2024, from 2840 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

