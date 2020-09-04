Bulletin Line

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device

Global “Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device in these regions. This report also studies the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device:

  • Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) is a noninvasive, FDA-approved technology that uses shock waves to treat chronic, painful conditions of the musculoskeletal system. The procedure has also proven to be extremely effective for improved penile function. ESWT produces intense, short energy waves that travel faster than the speed of sound. This shock wave, in turn, generates pulses of high pressure sound that travel through the skin, initiating tissue repair. ESWT can often heal even chronic conditions that the body has previously been unable to repair on its own. The weak shock waves interact with deep tissue where they cause mechanical stress and microtra uma that stimulate the body to jump into action.

    Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Manufactures:

  • Chattanooga(DJO)(US)
  • BTL(UK)
  • Storz Medical(Switzerland)
  • EMS Electro Medical Systems(Switzerland)
  • MTS Medical(Germany)
  • Zimmer MedizinSysteme(Germany)
  • Gymna(Belgium)
  • Likamed GmbH(Germany)
  • Inceler Medikal(Turkey)
  • HANIL-TM(Korea)
  • HnT Medical(Korea)
  • Urontech(Korea)
  • Wikkon(China)
  • Longest(China)
  • Xiangyu Medical(China)
  • Shengchang Medical(China)

    Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Types:

  • Table-top/Portable ESWT Device
  • Hand-push Type ESWT Device

    Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Applications:

  • Medical Institutions
  • Physical Therapy and Sports Center

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global ESWT devices market is dominated by few players from Switzerland, UK, Germany and United States, like Chattanooga(DJO), BTL from UK, Storz Medical and EMS Electro Medical Systems from Switzerland, while MTS Medical, Zimmer MedizinSysteme and Likamed GmbH from Germany. There are several middle and small size players from Korea, Turkey, Belgium and China, like Gymna from Belgium, HANIL-TM, HnT Medical and Urontech from Korea, Inceler Medikal from Turkey, while Wikkon, Longest, Xiangyu Medical and Shengchang Medical from China. The key technology is in the hand of the top players, some Chinese players import the key critical components and assembled in China, lack of key technologies, high costs, low price, low-quality and full of competition.
  • The worldwide market for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

