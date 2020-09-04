Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device in these regions. This report also studies the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device:

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) is a noninvasive, FDA-approved technology that uses shock waves to treat chronic, painful conditions of the musculoskeletal system. The procedure has also proven to be extremely effective for improved penile function. ESWT produces intense, short energy waves that travel faster than the speed of sound. This shock wave, in turn, generates pulses of high pressure sound that travel through the skin, initiating tissue repair. ESWT can often heal even chronic conditions that the body has previously been unable to repair on its own. The weak shock waves interact with deep tissue where they cause mechanical stress and microtra uma that stimulate the body to jump into action.

The global ESWT devices market is dominated by few players from Switzerland, UK, Germany and United States, like Chattanooga(DJO), BTL from UK, Storz Medical and EMS Electro Medical Systems from Switzerland, while MTS Medical, Zimmer MedizinSysteme and Likamed GmbH from Germany. There are several middle and small size players from Korea, Turkey, Belgium and China, like Gymna from Belgium, HANIL-TM, HnT Medical and Urontech from Korea, Inceler Medikal from Turkey, while Wikkon, Longest, Xiangyu Medical and Shengchang Medical from China. The key technology is in the hand of the top players, some Chinese players import the key critical components and assembled in China, lack of key technologies, high costs, low price, low-quality and full of competition.

The worldwide market for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.