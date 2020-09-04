Global Ferrochrome Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Ferrochrome Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Ferrochrome market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Ferrochrome :

Global Ferrochrome also called ferro chrome, or charge chrome, is a type of chromium and iron alloy, it is an essential ingredient in producing stainless and specialty steels.

Glencore-Merafe

Eurasian Resources Group

Samancor Chrome

Hernic Global Ferrochrome

IFM

FACOR

Mintal Group

Tata Steel

IMFA

Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal

Jilin Ferro Alloys

Ehui Group

Outokumpu Global Ferrochrome Market Types:

High Carbon Type

Low Carbon Type

Other Global Ferrochrome Market Applications:

Stainless steel

Engineering & alloy steel

Scope of this Report:

The Global Ferrochrome industry concentration is relatively high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in South Africa, China and Kazakhstan.

For the chrome ores, the South Africa take a market share of about a half.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. To this product, the price is determined by both the chrome ores and stainless steel production, and the downstream production growth rate takes a dominated status.

The worldwide market for Global Ferrochrome is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 21100 million USD in 2024, from 11900 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.