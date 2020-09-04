Global Financial Leasing Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Financial Leasing Market” report entitled “Global Financial Leasing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Financial Leasing market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Financial Leasing market by value and by segments.

The Financial Leasing market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024.

About Financial Leasing Market

A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CDB Leasing

ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

BOC Aviation

Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

Segmentation by product type:

Sale and Leaseback

Direct Leasing

Straight Lease and Modified Lease

Segmentation by application:

Aviation

Ship

Construction Machinery

Medical Devices