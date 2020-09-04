Global Fuel Cell Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Opportunities And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global fuel cell market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Fuel Cell Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel Cell, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transportation), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other fuel cell market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the major companies that are present in the global fuel cells market:

Toshiba

Ballard Power Systems

Hydrogenics Corporation

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Nuvera Fuel Cells

SFC Group

Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd.

Bloom Energy

Plug Power

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

UTC Power Corporation

Arcola Energy

“Joint Venture Between Bosch And Powercell Sweden For Mass Production Of Hydrogen Fuel Cells Will Create Growth Opportunities”

Robert Bosch GmbH, a German multinational engineering and technology company, announced a licensing agreement with powercell Sweden, a clean energy development company. The agreement is aimed at mass production of hydrogen fuel cells for electrifying heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cells take less time to refuel compared to electric car batteries, making them more suitable for use in vehicles that need to stay on the road for prolonged periods of time. The licensing agreement between the two companies is expected to support fuel cell growth owing to the European Union rules to reduce carbon emission by 15 percent by 2025. This factor will impel industries to adopt electric and hybrid power trains thus aiding expansion of the fuel cell market size.

Furthermore, the launch of fuel cell-powered river push boat is expected to benefit fuel cell revenue. For instance, Ballard has signed an agreement to work with ABB on the design and launch of fuel cell-powered river push boats in France. Ballard is planning to develop and launch a zero-emission river push boat, and also to deliver two of its next-generation 200-kilowatt fuel cell modules in 2020. Moreover, the announcement of 1600 hydrogen fuel cell trucks is expected to facilitate the growth of the global fuel cell market. For instance, Hyundai announced its plan to launch 1600 hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Europe with a joint venture with H2 energy., Hyundai is planning to penetrate European countries beyond Switzerland with this project. However, High cost of hydrogen as it is difficult to generate, handle and store along with the requirement of bulky tanks for storage, which is expensive. These factors together are likely to restrict the global fuel cell market growth to an extent.

Regional Analysis for Fuel Cell Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Fuel Cell Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Fuel Cell Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Fuel Cell Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

