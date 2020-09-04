Bulletin Line

Global Glass Block Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global Glass Block

Global “Global Glass Block Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Glass Block in these regions. This report also studies the Global Glass Block market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Glass Block :

  • Glass block is an architectural element made from glass. Glass blocks provide visual obscuration while admitting light. Sidewalk skylight (also named ‘pavement light’) made of glass bricks in Burlington House. Glass blocks are produced for both wall and floor applications, for use in floors are normally manufactured as a single solid piece, or as a hollow glass block with thicker side walls than the standard wall blocks. These blocks are normally cast into a reinforced concrete grid work or set into a metal frame, allowing multiple units to be combined to span over openings in basements and roofs. Glass wall blocks should not be used in flooring applications.
  • Glass blocks can be used as windows, shower walls, architectural room dividers, skylights, fireplaces, floors, and more. Visit our gallery for inspiration on your commercial or residential project.

    Global Glass Block Market Manufactures:

  • Seves Group
  • Pittsburgh Corning
  • Mulia
  • Bangkok Crystal
  • Electric Glass Building Materials
  • Shackerley
  • Roadstone
  • SAINT-GOBAIN
  • Vetro
  • Starglass
  • La Rochere
  • Vitrosilicon
  • Dezhou Zhenhua (Jinghua Group)
  • Hebei Jihengyuan
  • Foshan Lihai Decoration Glass

    Global Glass Block Market Types:

  • Tempered Global Glass Block
  • Annealed Global Glass Block

    Global Glass Block Market Applications:

  • Construction
  • Decoration
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • Glass block demand has maintained rapid growth in recent years, and it will stay up in the future years. The demand from developed countries will be stable and from developing countries will increase rapidly, such as China, Brazil, India, and Middle East regions, the market demand have not been tapped comprehensively and thoroughly.
  • Glass block capacity and production is also increased rapidly in the past years and the growth trend will continue due to the stable downstream demand.
  • Glass block price dropped weakly in the past years and it will keep a slight decline trend because of the market competition, especially from China.
  • This report focuses on the Global Glass Block in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for A Single-User License) at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13836896

