Global Glass Recycling Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.

Glass Recycling can be classified into two types: Container Glass and Construction Glass. Survey results showed that Container Glass of the Glass Recycling market is 35.24%, 60.8% is Construction Glass in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Recycled Glass. So, Recycled Glass has a huge market potential in the future. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Strategic Materials

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Heritage Glass

Shanghai Yanlongji

The Glass Recycling Company

Spring Pool

Pace Glass

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

Rumpke

Binder+Co

Owens Corning

Trim

Vetropack Holding

Sesotec This report presents a comprehensive overview, Glass Recycling market shares and growth opportunities of Glass Recycling market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Glass Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

Container Glass

Construction Glass Segmentation by application:

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction