Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.

European greenhouse is mainly used for ornamental plants. In the Netherlands it is mainly used for planting flowers. Greenhouse horticulture is a key driver of the Netherlands economy. The sector enjoys a leading international position. In the rest of the world, the greenhouse is mainly used for planting vegetables and fruits.

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse Segmentation by application:

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit