Global Gunshot Detection System Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024| with COVID-19 Impact

A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.

Key players in the gunshot detection system market are SST, Inc., Raytheon BBN Technologies, QinetiQ North America, Shooter Detection System, and ACOEM Group.

Segmentation by product type: Fixed System and Vehicle Mounted System. Segmentation by application: Homeland

