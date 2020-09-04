Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market growth opportunities in global market.

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

Health care is one of the notable, rapidly growing industries globally. It includes various segments such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and services, all of which are developing at a fast pace. This market is expected to reach 3.2 B USD by 2025 from 1.6 B USD in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.3%. On the basis of geography, the market is distributed over five regions: United States, Europe, China, and Japan. United States was the dominant region in 2017 owing to the presence of top pharmaceutical companies here, along with the multiple government initiatives, and increased implementation of technologically advanced solutions. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

Software

Hardware Segmentation by application:

Manufacturers

Providers