Global High Speed Doors Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global High Speed Doors

Global “Global High Speed Doors Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global High Speed Doors in these regions. This report also studies the Global High Speed Doors market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global High Speed Doors :

  • Global High Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.

    Global High Speed Doors Market Manufactures:

  • Hormann
  • Rite-Hite
  • ASI
  • Rytec
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • Chase Doors
  • PerforMax
  • TNR Doors
  • TMI
  • Dortek
  • Efaflex
  • Angel Mir
  • HAG
  • Hart Doors
  • JDoor

    Global High Speed Doors Market Types:

  • Rolling Doors
  • Folding Doors
  • Swinging Doors
  • Sliding Doors
  • Others

    Global High Speed Doors Market Applications:

  • Large Exterior Openings
  • Pharmaceutical Environment
  • Food & Drink Industry
  • Warehouse and Loading Bays
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Asia-Pacific ranks the first in 2017, taking about 39.10% share of the global market; Europe and North America comes the second and the third places, consists of 26% and 25.44% share in global market respectively.
  • Based on high speed door types, rolling doors takes most of the market share, with about 45.16% proportion in 2017, folding doors followed as second with about 22.22% market share, based on revenue. Other commonly used types include Sliding Doors and Swinging Doors. As for downstream user industries, high speed doors are widely used in food & drink industry, warehouse and loading bays, pharmaceutical environment and large exterior openings, etc..
  • Rytec, ASSA ABLOY and Hormann are the top three manufacturers in global high speed door market, all the three together consist of approximately 24.17% of the global market share. Other prominent players include Chase Doors, Rite-Hite, ASI Doors, Efaflex, PerforMax, TNR Doors, Dortek, Angel Mir, Hart Doors and etc., the market is not so concentrated, and the competition is going to be more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Global High Speed Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million USD in 2024, from 760 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global High Speed Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global High Speed Doors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global High Speed Doors , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global High Speed Doors in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global High Speed Doors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global High Speed Doors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global High Speed Doors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global High Speed Doors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global High Speed Doors Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global High Speed Doors Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global High Speed Doors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

