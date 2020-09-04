Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Hospitality Property Management Software Market” report entitled “Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Hospitality Property Management Software market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Hospitality Property Management Software market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Hospitality Property Management Software market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future Hospitality Property Management Software Market trends.

About Hospitality Property Management Software Market

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

The global Hospitality Property Management Software market is dominated by companies from Oracles which account for 17% market share in 2017, top three players occupy for over 30% market share in 2017. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Oracles

Protel

Infor

Guestline

IQware

PAR Springer Miller

Amadeus

Maestro (Northwind)

Agilysys

Sihot(GUBSE AG)

Hetras (Shiji Group)

InnQuest Software

SutiSoft, Inc.

Cloudbeds

This report presents a comprehensive overview, Hospitality Property Management Software market shares and growth opportunities of Hospitality Property Management Software market by product type, application, and key regions. Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based Segmentation by application:

SMEs