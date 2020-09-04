Global ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

The “ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market” report entitled “Global ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market trends.

About ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market

ICT is information and communication technology. ICT (Information and Communication Technology) is the infrastructure and components for modern computing. It is a new concept and a new technical field formed by the integration of information technology and communication technology.

Information and communication technology (ICT) is one of the most dynamic market sectors in China’s economic boom. China is the world’s second largest ICT market. China’s ICT Investment market will reach USD $191 billion by 2023 according to QYR. Competition is strong not only from Chinese firms but also from international companies, as the quality of hardware, software, and services has continued to improve in recent years. The main players in Chinese ICT Investment market are as follows: China Mobile, Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, IBM, Dell, HP, Oracle, Microsoft and Google, etc.

In the next few years, the transformation of traditional industries through Internet technology and Chinese enterprises’ participation in ‘Belt and Road’ initiatives to enter foreign markets will become the main driving forces for the development of China’s domestic ICT market. The transformation of traditional industries by integrating ICT technologies will push forward the application and development of industry sectors such as mobile Internet, cloud computing, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies, and lead to the rapid development of intelligent terminals along with communication services. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Google This report presents a comprehensive overview, ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service market shares and growth opportunities of ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

IT services

Hardware Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprises