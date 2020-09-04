Global Indoor Robots Market Is Expected To Gain Massive Growth | Aethon, ECOVACS, GeckoSystems Intl, InTouch Technologies, Intuitive Surgical

A new market intelligence report released bywith titled(covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This Indoor Robots business research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. This research report focuses on the several analysis viewpoints, market rankings, industry key points, and business profiles that integrate together and form a platform. This platform looks into the solutions in relation to import/export data, global sales, market rivalry, value chain analysis, and many more. Moreover, the report also estimates the vital market features that comprises of revenue (USD), price (USD), capacity utilization rate, production, gross, production rate, consumption, import-export, supply-demand analysis, cost, market share, gross margin and market CAGR value. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this excellent Indoor Robots business research document.

Global indoor robots market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 50.78 billion by 2026 , registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

If you are involved in the Indoor Robots industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Type (Medical Robots, Drones, Cleaning Robots, Entertainment Robots, Education Robots, Personal/Handicap Assistant Robots, Public Relation Robots, Security and Surveillance Robots), End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial) Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand of robots for domestic uses such as cooking, involving consumers in bank, helping retail stores, delivering room services is driving the growth of this market

Rise in demand of personal assistant robots that are majorly used for taking care of elderly people and for medical applications

Decline in prices of robots and the availability of smaller and movable robots drives the growth of this market

Increasing need for security services and the adoption of robots in this field further accelerates the growth of this market

Rising demand for high quality products and services

Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud based robotics, 5G technologies have revolutionised the performance ability of robots

Increased applicability of robots in varied industries including retail, medical, defence, BFSI, military etc.

Key Market Competitors: Indoor Robots Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the indoor robots market are Aethon, COBALT ROBOTICS, ECOVACS, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, iRobot Corporation., Knightscope, Inc., NXT Robotics, OMRON Corporation, Simbe Robotics, Inc., SoftBank Robotics, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., YUJIN ROBOT CO.,LTD., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, Toyota Motor Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Comau and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In Jun 2018, ABB Ltd developed IRB 6790 which is the third generation foundry prime robot. The product is aimed at high-pressure water jet cleaning applications in harsh industrial environments. This robot would increase the flexibility, productivity, provide speedy solutions and reduce the maintenance costs.

In Sep 2018, Denso Corporation announced that that they had agreed to acquire a share in Tohoku Pioneer EG Corporation (Tohoku Pioneer EG), which is engaged in the factory automation (FA) business. With this stake, Denso would be able to provide optimal streamlined FA system solutions and thus would contribute to the growth of the entire manufacturing industry.

In May 2018, Misty Robotics launched its new personal robot, Misty II. It is a programmable robots offered at a consumer price that deems fit for developers, entrepreneurs and students. The robot can move autonomously, identify faces, react to physical environment, see hear and speak, receive and deliver responds to commands, exhibit emotional characteristics. It can be used for education, research or entertainment purpose.

To comprehend Global Indoor Robots market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Indoor Robots market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

